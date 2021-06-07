Genshin Impact Skyward Pride: What Are The Statistics Of This Claymore Weapon?

Skyward Pride is defined in the Genshin Impact lore as a claymore that symbolizes the pride of Dvalin soaring through the skies. When swung, it emits a deep hum as the full force of Dvalin's command of the sky and the wind is unleashed. So what are its abilities and how strong is this Claymore weapon? Continue reading the article to know about this weapon in the game as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact Skyward Pride

All damage inflicted by this weapon is increased by 8%. Normal and charge strikes unleash a blade that deals 80 percent of ATK DMG to opponents after activating Elemental Burst. The blade lasts for 20 seconds, which is equivalent to 8 times. Here is a chart on different ranks:

At Rank 1 the damage is 8% with a physical damage of 80%

At Rank 2 the damage is 10% with a physical damage of 100%

At Rank 3 the damage is 12% with a physical damage of 120%

At Rank 4 the damage is 14% with a physical damage of 140%

At Rank 5 the damage is 16% with a physical damage of 160%

Skyward Pride Ascension

For the first Ascension the Mora required is 10,000. Materials needed are Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth x5, Dead Ley Line Branch x5, Slime Condensate x3.

For the ssecond Ascension the Mora required is 20,000. Materials needed are Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x5, Dead Ley Line Branch x18, Slime Condensate x 12

For the third Ascension the Mora required is 30,000. Materials needed are Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x9, Dead Ley Line Branch x9, Slime Secretion x9

For the fourth Ascension the Mora required is 45,000. Materials needed are Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang x5, Dead Ley Line Branch x18, Slime Secretions x14

For the fifth Ascension the Mora required is 55,000. Materials needed are Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang x9, Dead Ley Line Leaves x14, Slime Concentrate x9

For the sixth Ascension the Mora required is 65,000. Materials needed are Dead Ley Line Leaves x27, Slime Concentrate x18. Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang is not required for the final ascension.

IMAGE: miHoYo