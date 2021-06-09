Genshin Impact Starconch: Where To Find The Starconch And Where To Purchase It?

Starconch is commonly found on Liyue's beaches, from Yaoguang Shoal to Guyun Stone Forest beaches. They can also be found in the Sea of Clouds, east of the Teleport Waypoint. Some Starconchs can also be found around Dragonspine's icy shores, closer to Liyue. Players can now purchase it from Bolai since version 1.4. So where to find Starconch? Continue reading the article to find out the Starconch location in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Starconch

In Genshin Impact it is described that the tides have brought empty seashells ashore. Hold it near to your ear and listen to the sea's plaintive calls. So what exactly are these Starconch needed for? In A Lone Ship In Guyun, 3 Starconch are required to transport the present from Little Yue to Changchang. Each character in Genshin Impact requires slightly different ascension resources, some of which are easier to come by than others. Starconch, a Liyue-specific shell used to level up Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is one of the rarest things used for ascension.

If you're looking for Starconch, you'll have to travel to Liyue. It can only be found along the coastlines. There are various locations where you can find Starconchs, many of which you've already been to when fulfilling daily commissions. The shoreline right below Starglow Cavern in Dragonspine are the most northern spot. A few shells have been scattered over the coastline. Yaoguang Shoal, The South-East coast of Guili Plains, Guyun Stone Forest are the three main areas where this can be found.

You can buy a handful of Starconch from Bolai at Liyue Harbor if you need them immediately and have some Mora. Each Starconch costs 1000 Mora and can be purchased once every week. The Wanyou Boutique's boss is Bolai. If you've completed Ganyu's tale quest, you'll recognise him. His shop is located on the docks of Liyue Harbor. The quickest route is to locate Ivanovich and his empty booth, then proceed to the ramp on the left. Go down a short distance and then turn right. Bolai can be found here. Keep in mind that Wanyou Boutique is beneath you.

IMAGE: miHoYo