Genshin Impact Unknown God: What Is The True Identity Of The Unknown God?

The unknown god is the enigmatic god who, at the start of the Genshin Impact, separated the Traveler from their sibling. Paimon first sees her in the opening cutscene, as the Traveler explains how they ended up stranded in Teyvat. So who exactly is this Unknown God? Has she shown herself ever in the current version of the game? Continue reading the article to find out.

Genshin Impact Unknown God

The Traveler and their sibling attempted to leave Teyvat, but were stopped by an unseen deity. She refers to herself as the "sustainer of heavenly values," denounces mankind's "arrogance," and declares war on them. She summons swarms of dark red cubes to attack them, trapping them in her cubes and engulfing the twins individually.

The Unknown God looks a lot like Kiana Kaslana, who plays the Herrscher of the Void in another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Due to her space manipulation capabilities and other skills, many believe she is the forgotten God of Time. So far, it appears that the Unknown God is the game's main antagonist, but nothing else is known about her. Although she can appear in the game properly again in the future, some players assume she has already appeared in the game under a different name.

The most common hypothesis at the moment is that Paimon is a weaker version of the Unknown God. This is due to the fact that both characters have white hair, and Paimon's hair clip resembles the Unknown God's cross shape. Paimon is also the name of one of the kings of hell in some religious texts, which makes some players wary of her even more.

This hypothesis is also supported by the fact that in Genshin Effect, there are no other creatures like Paimon, and other characters see her as an outsider in the world alongside the Traveler. Her magic also doesn't seem to use any previously seen in-game elements, which is consistent with the Unknown God's use of an unknown element as magic.

If the Unknown God was weak, she may have regressed to a weaker form to reclaim her energy. This form very well could be Paimon. If it's possible that she lost her memories during the transformation, it's also possible that she's only acting innocent and supportive before the right moment comes to reveal her true identity.

IMAGE: miHoYo