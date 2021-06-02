Genshin Impact Upano: What Does Upano Mean In The Mimi Todo Event?

Genshin Impact participants will be required to fulfill a number of demands for a variety of Hilichurls in order to participate in the ongoing Mimi Tomo event. When you first speak with the dancing hilichurl at Cape Oath, he will immediately say Upano. But what does Upano mean in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Upano

This is the 6th day of Mimi Tomo Event and players need to decipher yet another quest. After you have given this hilichurl the necessary item, you must defeat some opponents before speaking with another hilichurl. Unta Mosi Dada is the time of day he'll give you. You must now go to the designated location at the specified time.

The first hilichurl you'll speak with on the sixth day of the hilichurl event is Skeptical hilichurl. He'll request an Upano. Open the event's instruction manual. You can see how tough it is to explain Upano. It refers to something moving in a higher direction or in flight. This can refer to a wide range of objects, including insects, birds, and clouds. Nonetheless, it provides a decent indication of the type of object you should give the hilichurl. You'll have another talk with a hilichurl after a short fight. You must go to a specific area in Unta Mosi Dada. The guideline states, "The delightful time from lunch to just before dusk," which indicates you must set the in-game time between noon and 6 p.m.

The translation of "Upano" and "Unta Mosi Dada" can be found in a couple of entries in the Hilichurlian Handy Handbook. Players must go via the Mimi Tomo event menu to get to this book, and both "Upano" and "Unta Mosi Dada" can be found under the Useful Phrases section. The book is extremely useful, and players will need to consult it for a few subsequent objectives.

Players are charged with bringing various products to these helpful Hilichurls because they are unwilling to give the information away for free. While this would be simple enough on its own, the hitch is that they ask for these products in Hilichurlian, which is their native tongue.

IMAGE: miHoYo