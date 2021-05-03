Genshin Impact White Iron Chunk Location Guide: Here's Where To Find White Iron Chunk

Genshin Impact has overwhelmed the world. The free-to-play game is ascending in fame continuously. Each player needs to become mixed up in the realm of Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact has a multiplayer mode as well, where players would be able to squad up with their companions and go for journeys and boss fights together. Genshin Impact has an enormous list of playable characters with assorted forces and details to build up the player's playstyle. Numerous players wish to learn where to find White Iron Chunk in Genshin Impact.

Where to find White Iron Chunk in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has deep and rich looting and crafting system. Players will have to look for valuable resources, loot them and then craft them into items that will help them progress in the game faster. White Iron Chunk is a valuable resource that helps the players craft some sturdy weapons in the game. White Iron Chunk is an iron ore that has to be mined by the players in the game.

These iron ores are spread across Tevyat and the players can spot them by using their elemental sight. Using the sight will highlight the iron ore location with an orange tint. The White Iron Chunk ore looks like greyish-white boxes and can be mined by attacking the iron ore with a weapon. Finding the Genshin Impact White Iron Chunk location has proven to be difficult for many players in the game. This guide will help the players figure the Genshin Impact White Iron Chunk location, check it out below:

Spiral Abyss

Mt. Aozang

Wolvendom

Stormbearer Mountains

Vendor at Liyue Harbor

Genesis Impact Wishes System

Making wishes in Genshin Impact can get a little confusing as three different types of currencies are involved in the process, Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate. These currencies can be obtained for free by progressing through the game and grinding in the mission. No in-app purchases are required but can be used if the player desires.

After obtaining Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems, players need to head over to Paimon’s Bargain Section in the Store. Players can use the Primogems to get Acquaint Fate or Intertwined fate (the currency needed to make wishes). These wishes help the player in getting new characters, gear, and weapons. It is advisable to bundle up a number of wishes before going to an event and wishing. This helps the player in getting a slight discount and also is more efficient.

It takes some effort and time to amass the number of Primogems required to trade it for Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, so the players need to have a bit of patience as this process can be a tad time-consuming. Players also need to be observant about the events that are ongoing before making any wishes. Players can also use Stardust and Starglitter to purchase Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. These wishes really help the player to get ahead of the other player, level up faster, and progress faster through the game.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact