Genshin Impact Yae Sakura: Who Is Yae Sakura? Will She Be A Playable Character?

At the conclusion of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream, six new Inazuma concept art were revealed, simultaneously teasing a brand new character, but we only got to see her in SD. Who she is and how she is connected to Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact 3rd is unknown. Continue reading to know more about Yae Sakura as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact Yae Sakura

Houkai is the world's immune system in Honkai Impact 3rd, another game by Genshin creator miHoYo. It appears when humanity has progressed to the point that it threatens the planet's natural balance. Monsters such as zombies, Houkai beasts, and other intelligent life forms are formed by corrupting them with Houkai Energy. They behave as an immune system, attempting to wipe out mankind, which would be the virus.

So who is Yae Sakura? In Honkai Impact 3rd, Yae Sakura is a playable character. She used to be the Miko of Yae Village, where she grew up. Fighting Youkai (Houkai-corrupted lifeforms) who were threatening the village, as well as caring for her sick sister, Yae Rin. Yae village had a fox guardian deity, but he was a Youkai in disguise. Instead of battling it, the villagers would make sacrifices to it to save themselves because it was too strong. Making up a legend about a guardian deity.

Genshin Impact Update 1.5

A 'housing scheme' will be one of the most important features of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. As a result, players will be able to build new homes and furnish them with different objects.

Eula and Yanfei, two new playable characters, will be included in the update. A new banner of Zhongli, a 5-star Geo character, has also been added.

3 new bosses – Azhdaha, Cryo Hypostasis and Abyss Lector.

The Cryo Hypostasis, in addition to Dragonspine, will make an appearance as a new Boss Enemy. “Like other enemies in the Hypostasis game, the Cryo Hypostasis has a specific pattern of attack and offers valuable resources when defeated, including Character Level-Up Materials,” according to the company.

One more enemy in Abyss called Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning will be available

Events like Energy Amplifier Initiation, Battlefront: Misty Dungeon, Windtrace, Mimi Tomo and more will be available.

Image Source: miHoYo