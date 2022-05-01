Genshin Impact's Upcoming Update Delayed Due To COVID; Check More Details Here

Genshin Impact 2.7, the popular online multiplayer video game's next update has been postponed indefinitely. While version 2.6 was released on March 30, 2022, the subsequent update of the game was supposed to be released on May 10, 2022. However, the update will not be released on the said date. Keep reading to know more about the Genshin Impact update 2.7 and why it got postponed.

Through its official Twitter handle, Genshin Impact has recently announced that the version 2.7 update will be postponed. Adding to it, the official social media account of the game mentions that "for detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, compensation, please stay tuned for the upcoming announcement." From what it looks like, the game has been postponed indefinitely.

Genshin Impact's new update delayed

According to a report by Polygon.com, the lockdowns in Shanghai could be the reason for the delay in Genshin Impact update 2.7. Due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in the city, Shanghai has been on a lockdown since April, which might have hampered the development process. It is important to note that this is the first time that the game has not received an update on time since its launch.

While there have been minimal to no leaks about the upcoming version of the game, fans and enthusiasts expected a delay since the outspread of Covid-19 was reported. In a statement to the publication, a representative of the game apologised for the inconvenience and asked players to stay tuned to the official social media handles of the game. As of now, players have access to the Genshin Impact v2.6 update called the Zephyr of the Violet Garden.

In the Genshin Impact v2.6, miHoYo has released a completely new location in the game called The Chasm. While this location unlocks a plethora of opportunities for players to collect the in-game resources. It also contains new enemies and a new boss. Apart from The Chasm, Genchin Impact 2.6 brings a 5-star character called Kamisato Ayato who used the Hydro sword and is the master of Kamisato Art, Tachi Jutsu. Stay tuned for more updates about Genshin Impact and other gaming news.