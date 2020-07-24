Ghost Of Tsushima Bad Ending Explained: Spoiler-filled Discussion

Ghost of Tsushima is now available for PlayStation 4 and has debuted at number one at the UK charts. Many reviewers and fans of the game have come forward and appreciated what Sucker Punch had in store for them. After The Last of Us 2's divisive fatigue, it seems like Ghost of Tsushima has brought much-needed ease in the conversations of the gaming community.

Ghost of Tsushima has also emerged as one of the most eye-catching games ever made, thanks to its picture mode which allows players to freeze frames and explore the intricate details put in by the developers. The game is predominantly based on the conflict between Samurai and Mongols but it also puts heavy emphasis on the internal conflict faced by the protagonist, Jin. The protagonist has been built upon the values of Samurai and is conflicted to leave his code of ethics behind and adopt techniques that are befitting for the antagonists.

The Samurai code is an extensive theme explored by Ghost of Tsushima which Jin wishes to adopt in his life throughout the game but is often subjected to situations that ask different of him. The inner conflict of Jin abandoning the Samurai code of honour makes up for a major portion of the game and comes in play when the story is just about to wrap up. Ghost of Tsushima has multiple endings that cannot be ideally defined as good or bad as both of them are morally grey. Below is a spoiler-filled explanation of Ghost of Tsushima's bad ending -

*Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead*

Ghost of Tsushima 'Bad' ending

Image courtesy - Ghost of Tsushima picture mode

The bad ending of Ghost of Tsushima is not a straightforward conclusion as players might deem it to be. After a final showdown, Lord Shimura requests Jin to kill him. If players choose to go through this request made by Lord Shimura, Jin gets on his knees and two have one final heartfelt conversation. Jin honours the request made by Shimura and kills him, but not before stating that he will be remembered as 'a great warrior, a wise leader, and a father'.

This ending can be deemed as negative by many Jin Sakai kills his family member and a father figure. But, it can also be viewed through the lens that Jin honoured Lord Shimura's last wish and ended his life on what can be said as 'good terms'. Neither of the endings is completely straightforward but they leave the protagonist in a very position than expected.

