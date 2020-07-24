Ghost Of Tsushima Good Ending Explained: Spoiler-filled Discussion

Ghost of Tsushima leaves players with a moral-defining choice to make at the end. The open-world RPG game by Sucker Punch has gained a lot of mainstream traction and is currently being enjoyed by both fans and critics alike. After debuting number one on the UK charts, Ghost of Tsushima is on the cards to turn out to be the most-played game in Summer 2020, possibly turning out to be the best game of the year.

The game has two endings which have been deemed as good and bad by fans. But that doesn't seem to be the case as both the endings are actually grey in nature. Jin's decision to either follow the Samurai code and abandon it is a theme that has been explored majorly throughout the runtime of the game. Below is an explanation for how to get the 'good' ending in Ghost of Tsushima -

Disclaimer - Major spoilers ahead for Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima good ending explained

As the game nears it very end, Jun Sakai is reunited with his uncle and fatherly figure, Lord Shimura who bears the news of shotgun declaring Jini as an outlaw, demanding his head. Lord Shimura chooses to honour shotgun's wish and battles Jin. If players win this final boos fight, they are presented with two options - to either spare Lord Shimura or kill him.

Fans are convinced that by choosing the 'Spare Him' option, they have chosen an option that has a moral high ground. Though this decision in Lord Shimura's life, it hardly has any effect on Jin's fate. Regardless of the choice players make, Jin will emerge as the ghost of the island who will be hunted by the Mongols and shotgun, emerging as the saviour of Tsushima, but having to pay a big price for it.

If players choose to spare Lord Shimura's life, who wants the death of honour, they are actually giving up last of Jin's Samura honour too. If players choose to spare his life, Jin is rewarded with a red-coloured ghost armour and completes his story arch of accepting that he is now the Ghost of Tsushima in its entirety. Players get to decide whether Jin gets to keep his Samurai honour or let it go completely.

