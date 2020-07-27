Ghost Of Tsushima Sales Vs The Last Of Us 2: Who Outperformed In First Three Days?

Recently, Sony came forward and revealed the numbers of Ghost of Tsushima, which was a PlayStation 4 exclusive stating that it has sold 2.4 million units in the first three days since its release. This is an astounding number for Ghost of Tsushima as it a first-party intellectual party for Sony. The open-world Samurai game by Sucker Punch recently debuted on PlayStation and has garnered a positive word of mouth from both critics and fans alike. But, did Ghost of Tsushima break the magnanimous record set by The Last of Us 2 which dropped back in June 2020?

Ghost of Tsushima Vs The Last of Us 2

The makers of Ghost of Tsushima were reportedly expecting the game to catch on as weeks pass by, but the real-time scenario turned out to be different. The anticipation for the game was high ever since it was officially introduced which resulted in skyrocketing sales during its first three days. The game ended up selling 2.4 million units, which is the biggest for its new IP in the PS4 era. But, even with such staggering numbers, Ghost of Tsushima has not surpassed the three-day figures of The Last of Us 2, which sold a whopping 4 million copies in three days.

Image courtesy - Official PlayStation website

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales.



Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

Sucker Punch previous property titled Infamous Second Son had taken over a week to sell a million copies back in 2014. Ghost of Tsushima also marks the last major first-party title by Sony Worldwide Studios being released for PS4 as moving forward, the same team will be working on PS5 exclusive titles. While Ghost of Tsushima is being embraced by fans majorly, it wasn't the case for The Last of Us 2 which ended up having a divisive fanbase. This factor might affect the end sales comparison of the two titles.

The Last of Us 2, when debuted back in June 2020, had garnered 4 million sales in the first three days but quickly dropped 80% in the first week. It is expected that Ghost of Tsushima will not experience such a drastic drop. The game is expected to drop somewhere around 50-60% in sales in its first week.

