'God Of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Launched; Here Are Details About The Gameplay And Storyline

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 saw the release of a cinematic trailer for God of War: Ragnarok on 10 September. The trailer, uploaded by PlayStation on its official YouTube channel with the caption, "from Santa Monica Studio comes to the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018)", garnered over 4.1 million views in 24 hours.

God of War: Ragnarok is the ninth entry in the popular action-adventure hack and slash gaming series. The story revolves around Kratos, who is trying to be a good father to his son Atreus. The father and son venture through the nine realms in search of answers to prepare for a battle that will end the world.

More about 'God Of War: Ragnarok'

The God of War: Ragnarok trailer reveals a lot about the story and gameplay. The game picks up from where the 2018 finale ended. Kratos defeats Baldur and arrives at Jotunheim with his son Atreus to scatter his mothers Faye's ashes. However, the father and son discover that Faye was actually a giant called Laufey, which now makes Atreus half-god and half-giant.

Since Atreus is a teenager in the trailer of the game, there is a time skip for a few years. While Freya has returned as an antagonist in the game, Thor is also shown to be one. The trailer also reveals the kind of weapons and battle moves the game will offer. Players will experience exciting and advanced hack and slash gameplay. Additionally, the game will come both on Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

'God Of War: Ragnarok' release date

While no official release date has been set for God of War: Ragnarok yet, the official PlayStation website says that the game will come out in 2022. Additionally, the game will offer a digital upgrade option from a disc or digital PS4 game to the digital PS5 version for an additional cost. "We've made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play," Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation studios, had said in June.