God Of War Secret Ending Guide: Figure Out How To Trigger The God Of War Final Secret

God of War has been dubbed as one of the best PS4 games of all time. The game provides a balanced experience of story and combat. It has a very rich and complex narrative that will leave the players mesmerized. God of War on the PS4 is an extension to the God of War series of games from the PS3 era. The previous games had embraced Greek mythology as their base, the latest one has made Norse Mythology its central theme. The narrative of the game will keep the players hooked on till the end, even after the end, the game has a secret ending in store for the players. Numerous players wish to learn more about God of War Secret Ending.

God of War Secret Ending

The Secret Ending in God of War is available for everyone, the players don’t have to unlock it in any way. To initiate the secret ending the players will have to first complete the campaign. This is done after Kratos and Atreus spread the ashes of Atreus’ mother from the highest peak in Jotunheim. After reaching the God of War ending, the players are allowed to free roam and complete all the side quests and other challenges.

During this time, when the players enter Tyr’s Temple, they will realize that a lot of changes have occurred and Ragnarok is near. Once the players have reached this stage, all they need to do is go back home. Atreus and Kratos had embarked on a journey since the start of the game. Since that time, they haven’t been home, so the players should go back home. Their hut is stationed in the Wildwoods, where the players started the game.

After the players enter their home, they should go near the beds and they will see a rest option available. The players need to select that to trigger the God of War final secret. Once that is done, a cutscene will initiate and the players will see the main characters wake up due to a storm. Then, the cutscene will progress with Kratos going out and checking what is going on outside. The storm becomes wilder and the thundering increases too.

Kratos is shown staring at a figure, nothing about this figure is shown, just their weapon. This weapon is Mjolnir and it thunders a little before the game rolls the end credits. The God of War final secret is Thor, which is the only character that wields the thundering hammer, Mjolnir. This secret ending points towards one of the main characters that Kratos and Atreus will face in the next game and that is none other than the God of Thunder, Thor.

Can you still play God of War after the secret ending?

Many players have asked ‘Can you still play God of War after the secret ending?’. The answer to this question is yes, the players can continue playing the game. God of War is a very vast game, other than the main journey, the players can also participate in a variety of side missions, challenges, treasure hunting, and more. All these activities can be participated in during the game and even after the game has been completed. To reach 100% completion, the players will have to complete all these side activities too.

IMAGE: LOADOUTGG TWITTER