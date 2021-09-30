Last Updated:

Google Stadia Adds 5 New Games For Pro Users: Control, Unto The End And More

Google Stadia makers have just refreshed their playlist for Pro users and have added 5 new titles. Here is a list of all the new games added for October.

Sahil Mirani
Google Stadia

Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia has pretty much dominated the gaming industry since it was released back in 2019. To attract more players to their platform, Google Stadia has been adding several new games on a monthly basis. Other competitors like PlayStation and Xbox also have their own gaming subscriptions. So adding free games like Resident Evil, Destiny 2 and Control for the players is a must for google Stadia. It seems that the developers at Google Stadia are giving their best to add new free games for the Pro subscribers and have recently refreshed their playlist. A total of 5 new games have been made free for all Google Stadia Pro users. Here is a full list of all the Google Stadia new games added for Pro users. 

Google Stadia new games for October

  • Cake Bash is one of the most popular games released for Google Stadia users. It has a lot of similarities to the classic Super Mario Party because of its minigames concept. Because of the popularity of the game, it was made available to several platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Xbox One. Another game similar to this type of concept is the most downloaded PS Plus game, Fall Guys. 
  • DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure is a well-known game that revolves around Lucky who takes the players into wild new adventures with her faithful mustang, Spirit. Players are required to go through the tough challenges with the help of Lucky's fearless best friends, Abigail and Pru. It was released in 2021 but has received mixed reviews from the community as well as the critics. 
  • Unto The End is one of the most popular challenging combat adventure games available on Google Stadia. The game revolves around a man who is just trying to get home to his family. Players will need to help the man get through several challenges using exciting game features like trade different items and terrifying sword fights. It has been developed by 2 Ton Studios and Kittehface Software. Unto the end is going live on Google Stadia servers on October 1. 
  • Control Ultimate Edition is one of the most popular action-adventure games released by 505 Games. The game revolves around a secret U.S. government agency, the Federal Bureau of Control that is responsible for containing and studying new paranormal phenomena. The gaming community loved the game’s concept and was also nominated for several video game awards. 
  • Hello Engineer is a popular multiplayer Hello Neighbor spin-off game that was released in June 2021. The game revolves around the concept of machinery-building that is based in the Hello Neighbour world. Players are required to build machines of scrap to get through this sandbox-type game. 
