Google Stadia Adds 5 New Games For Pro Users: Control, Unto The End And More

Google’s cloud gaming service, Stadia has pretty much dominated the gaming industry since it was released back in 2019. To attract more players to their platform, Google Stadia has been adding several new games on a monthly basis. Other competitors like PlayStation and Xbox also have their own gaming subscriptions. So adding free games like Resident Evil, Destiny 2 and Control for the players is a must for google Stadia. It seems that the developers at Google Stadia are giving their best to add new free games for the Pro subscribers and have recently refreshed their playlist. A total of 5 new games have been made free for all Google Stadia Pro users. Here is a full list of all the Google Stadia new games added for Pro users.

Google Stadia new games for October