Google Stadia Pro Subscribers Get 4 New Games For Free: List Of All Free Games

Google Stadia Pro have released 4 free games and the players are certainly curious about it. So we have listed all the information about these games here. Read

Sahil Mirani
Google Stadia

A number of game developers have managed to release their gaming subscriptions after seeing the success of Playstation Plus and Xbox Gole services. Currently, Google’s Stadia Pro is one of the most trending gaming subscriptions in the community. This is after they managed to launch a huge variety of games including some latest releases for its users. Currently, they have released a total of four new games for the month of July. These Google Stadia Free games have now been trending after the players started to search for them on the internet.  So here is all the information about the new Google Stadia Free games. Read more

Google Stadia latest games added to the playlist

Google Stadia playlist already includes some of the most popular titles like Destiny 2, F1 2020, Zombie Army 4, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Sniper Elite 4, Serious Sam. The service also enables 4K HDR video streaming and 5.1 sound service for their users. It costs about £8.99/$9.99 per month which is in the same price range that is used by industry leaders. This time, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria and The Darkside Detective are the free games for this month. Each month, three to four new games are made free to download for all the Stadia Pro.  To help the players, here is a list of all the games that have been made free to play on the platform. No other information has been released about Google Stadia Pro games for August 2021. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles. 

 

Google Stadia Free games

  • AVICII Invector
  • Crayta
  • Cthulu Saves Christmas
  • Destiny 2
  • Everspace
  • F1 2020
  • Figment
  • Floor Kids
  • Gunsport
  • Hitman - Free Starter Pack
  • Hitman
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Moonlighter
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
  • Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle
  • PixelJunk Raiders
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Reigns
  • Republique
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Steamworld Dig 2
  • Steamworld Quest
  • Street Power Football
  • Submerged: Hidden Depths
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Super Bomberman R Online
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • Terraria
  • The Darkside Detective
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

