Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card: All about the world's most expensive Pokemon card

The internet was taken by surprise when Logan Paul, the YouTube sensation wore his $5 million Pokemon card to his first-ever WWE Wrestlemania match. Paul carried the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card with him during his walk from the Wrestlemania stage to the ring.

After the wrestling match, Paul was also presented with a Guinness World Record for owning the "most expensive Pokemon trading card sold at a private sale." Keep reading to know more about the world's most expensive Pokemon card.

Here is how Logan Paul got the Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card

Logan Paul purchased the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card in Dubai on 22 July 2021. To get his hands on the card, Paul traded his PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card, which was worth $1.2 million (bought by Paul from Matt Alen in Italy). Along with that, the professional boxer/wrestler paid $4 million, which brings the cost of his PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card to $5.25 million. As mentioned by Paul in a statement via Guiness World Records, only 39 of the cards were given to an illustration contest winner in 1998 and the one he possesses is the only card in the world to be graded "10" by Professional Sports Authenticator (earlier referred to as PSA).

Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title!



His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction - $5,275,000



Read more: https://t.co/ghZiQ0yQO3 pic.twitter.com/opulLbzTsY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2022

Upon looking at the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, one would notice the year "1998" mentioned on the top. It refers to the year this card was given in the "Pokemon Card Game Illustration Contest" which is also mentioned on the card in Japanese. The main graphic on the card contains an illustration of the popular Pokemon, Pikachu. Paul says that the "Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokemon cards in the world" which has been acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records with a certificate as well.

WWE shares video of Paul wearing world's most expensive Pokemon Card

Owning the world's most expensive Pokemon card was not enough for the internet celebrity as he accessorised the card along with his Wolverine-style costume. WWE also tweeted from its official Twitter handle about the Pokemon card Logan Paul wore to his Wrestlemania debut on 3 April 2022. Have a look at the tweet attached below. Immediately after Paul finished his match with a victory, he was presented with the Guinness certificate backstage by adjudicator Mike Marcotte.