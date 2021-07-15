Gran Turismo 7: Will This PS Exclusive Game Be Launched For PC And Other Consoles?

Gran Turismo 7 has been one of the most awaited titles that are slated to be released in 2022. The game was first seen in some promotional videos that were used for the promotional activities of the new Playstation 5. The makers of this game have recently released some new footage of this game. Because of this trailer, a number of players have been trying to find additional information about its accessibility, release and features. So here is some information about Gran Turismo 7 that will give the players an idea about what to expect from it.

Is Gran Turismo 7 available on PC?

The new trailer that was released by Playstation certainly has some visual representation of what the game is supposed to look like after it is done. Some footage used in this video was already used by the makers for other promo videos. Currently, the latest news around this feature suggests that a potential Beta version of the game could be released but nothing official has been announced by the makers. The players have also been trying to figure out if Gran Turismo 7 will be available on PCs. This is after a number of rumours suggested that the game could be made available for PC users. But it might not be true. This is because the game is a PS exclusive and it will still be released for console users only. Thus a Gran Turismo 7 PC download will not be available anytime soon. But the players can still play this game on PC using the Playstation Now service. Apart from this, a Gran Turismo PS4 version has been confirmed and it will be launched soon.

The makers have also been updating their fans about the progress and new additions to the game. They recently took to Twitter to share a new Gran Turismo 7 feature. The post confirms that the makers of the game have collaborated with Fanatec to start working on a brand new technology that will help to reduce the distinction between sim racing and real-world racing. More information about this collaboration has been put up on the game’s official website. Apart from this, nothing official has been announced by the makers about Gran Turismo 7 release date. So keep an eye out for any updates about the game on the makers’ official social media handles.