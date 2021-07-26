GTA 5 Makers Call Los Santos Tuners Update Their Most Successful Update

GTA 5 has been Rockstar Games' most successful game since it was released back in 2013. Since then, Rockstar Games has been releasing new content along with timely updates for its players. They have recently released the new Los Santos Tuners update and the community seems to love this release. The makers recently confirmed that their latest GTA update has managed to bring in the most number of players to GTA Online after the launch of the Los Santos Tuners update. No other update released by Rockstar Games garnered this much attention and liking from the players. Here is all the information about the new GTA Online update.

GTA 5 Los Santos Tuners Update

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community — we're extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!



In thanks, we’re dropping GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

The makers of the game took to their Twitter handle to confirm that this update has become one of the most successful updates released for their game. They thanked their players for such a positive reaction towards their release. In return, as a celebratory token, Rockstar Games will be putting in GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts. This is a great step taken by the makers to bring in even more players to the game. Adding free in-game money could be useful in a game like GTA Online. Just before the release of the Cayo Perico update, Rockstar Games was putting in GTA$ 1 million every month just for logging into the game. This certainly boosted the players count within days. Thus adding GTA$250K for just playing the update is certainly a great step taken by the makers to attract more players.

This new update has brought in a new meeting point called LS Car Meet for all their players. To get to this location, the players will need to be attentive to any racing engine rev sounds or a painted finish line on the road around Cypress Flats. Participating in these races will help to improve the reputation progression system that can be used for unlocking new perks after levelling up. The players can also use GTA $50,000 to get access to Prize Ride challenges. Winning these challenges will also give the users the opportunity to unlock a special car, merch shop, tattoo shop, and a modding area. No other information has been released about the game yeY.