GTA 6 Release Date; Rockstar Games Are Reportedly Looking For Game Testers For GTA 6

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise have been waiting for years for the latest upcoming GTA instalment - GTA 6 to be released. Rockstar studio's GTA 4 and especially GTA 5 are universally considered one of the best open-world games at the time of their release. Even today, GTA 5 Online is one of the biggest games in the world with a peak online player count of around 170,000 as per Steamcharts website. However, GTA 5 came out a long time ago, on September 17, 2013. Since then, GTA fans have been waiting for news about the next GTA instalment. A new report has come out that indicates that GTA 6 is close to its release. Read on to know the GTA 6 release date update.

GTA 6 Release Date

As per a new report by TheNational, Rockstar Games, the developers of GTA 6 are reportedly looking for game testers for their GTA 6 game. What this implies is the possibility that GTA 6 game is ready for launch and the developers are having the game tested to iron out the final few flaws and bugs that still persist. And according to a recent finding, there’s a chance we’re not too far from the moment GTA 6 would receive the go-ahead, as the company has started looking for testers, presumably as the development of the game has been completed or is already in a very advanced stage.

As per the report, Rockstar is looking for game testers in several locations including Edinburgh and India. While the company has not verified a GTA 6 release date, its highly probably fans of the GTA series are going to get a GTA 6 teaser or GTA 6 cover as promotional content. There are a lot of rumours on Reddit and gaming forums that say GTA 6 will be launched sometime in 2022, which seems accurate as the game is in the final stages of development. However, the GTA 6 game tester announcement can be misleading as Rockstar hasn't released a statement.

About Grand Theft Auto

The Grand Theft Auto series of games take place in an open world in which the player can complete missions to advance the overall plot as well as participate in a number of side activities. The bulk of the gameplay consists of driving and shooting, with some role-playing and stealth elements thrown in for good measure. The Grand Theft Auto games are set in fictitious cities that are based on real-life cities and take place at different points in time from the early 1960s to the 2010s. Stay tuned for more updates on GTA 6 and gaming.

Image Source: Still from GTA 6