GTA 6 Release Date; Rockstar Games Are Reportedly Looking For Game Testers For GTA 6

Image Source: Still from GTA 6
Fans of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise have been waiting for years for the latest upcoming GTA instalment - GTA 6 to be released. Rockstar studio's GTA 4 and especially GTA 5 are universally considered one of the best open-world games at the time of their release. Even today, GTA 5 Online is one of the biggest games in the world with a peak online player count of around 170,000 as per Steamcharts website. However, GTA 5 came out a long time ago, on September 17, 2013. Since then, GTA fans have been waiting for news about the next GTA instalment. A new report has come out that indicates that GTA 6 is close to its release. Read on to know the GTA 6 release date update.
As per a new report by TheNational, Rockstar Games, the developers of GTA 6 are reportedly looking for game testers for their GTA 6 game. What this implies is the possibility that GTA 6 game is ready for launch and the developers are having the game tested to iron out the final few flaws and bugs that still persist. And according to a recent finding, there’s a chance we’re not too far from the moment GTA 6 would receive the go-ahead, as the company has started looking for testers, presumably as the development of the game has been completed or is already in a very advanced stage.
As per the report, Rockstar is looking for game testers in several locations including Edinburgh and India. While the company has not verified a GTA 6 release date, its highly probably fans of the GTA series are going to get a GTA 6 teaser or GTA 6 cover as promotional content. There are a lot of rumours on Reddit and gaming forums that say GTA 6 will be launched sometime in 2022, which seems accurate as the game is in the final stages of development. However, the GTA 6 game tester announcement can be misleading as Rockstar hasn't released a statement.
The Grand Theft Auto series of games take place in an open world in which the player can complete missions to advance the overall plot as well as participate in a number of side activities. The bulk of the gameplay consists of driving and shooting, with some role-playing and stealth elements thrown in for good measure. The Grand Theft Auto games are set in fictitious cities that are based on real-life cities and take place at different points in time from the early 1960s to the 2010s. Stay tuned for more updates on GTA 6 and gaming.