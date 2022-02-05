GTA 6 Update: Rockstar Games Is Actively Developing Next Entrant In GTA Series

In a blog post published on February 4, 2022, Rockstar Games has delivered some big announcements, including a hint at the forthcoming GTA game and GTA VI's launch on gaming consoles. The upcoming game is rumoured to be set in the backdrop of a modern-day Vice City. Keep reading to know more about the release of GTA 6 on gaming consoles and other details mentioned by the company.

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6

In an official blog post, Rockstar Games stated that "with every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway." Adding to it, Rockstar Games said "we look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details." For a couple of years, GTA fans are expecting the company to launch GTA VI. Now that the company has confirmed that it is actively working on the successor of GTA V, the possibility of GTA VI launching soon is more likely than ever.

GTA V and GTA Online coming to gaming consoles

GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 on March 15, 2022. Both the games will have a new graphics mode with up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. Additionally, the game will also come with improved textures and draw distance upgrade, HDR options and better ray-tracing. Further, since the latest generation of gaming consoles are fast, the loading time of the games will also be reduced substantially.

Players will be able to continue their progress on consoles

Players who are excited to enjoy the Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA V video games on the latest gaming consoles can also continue their storyline of the game from desktop to the consoles by transferring their Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters, along with progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The one-time migration will be available at the time of launch. A new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will debut at launch — available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES