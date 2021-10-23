Last Updated:

GTA Online Releases Halloween-themed Events And Items In The Game, Read Details Here

GTA Online players shall beware as the Halloween-themed in-game events have arrived in the game, including the phantom car and slasher stalking players and NPCs

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
GTA Online releases Halloween-themed events and items in the game, read details here

IMAGE: @rockstargames/twitter


As GTA Online players have been spotting UFOs in the game since last week, they indicated towards a larger event in the game. Following up on the same, GTA online has announced new Halloween-themed events for the game. Players can now expect to see spectral vehicles, scary madmen and an increase in the number of UFOs around San Andreas. However, there are a host of events and other items for players. 

Out of all the other additions, one of the most exciting and spooky arrivals to the game is the phantom car. These cars seem to appear out of nowhere in the game at times when players will hardly expect it, and drive all over the player. If that is not surprising, the phantom car burns bright with fire and set the players on flames, wasting the current life. Additionally, these vehicles drive around San Andreas without drivers. 

GTA Online Halloween events 

The second addition to the Freemode as a part of the Halloween-themed events are Slasher. These are masked killers that are said to possess superhuman strength and will stalk the player or other non-playable characters around the streets of San Andreas. In addition to these, GTA Online is also bringing some old game modes for Halloween, including the Slasher Adversary mode, Condemned and the Come out to Play mode. 

READ | GTA V to leave Xbox Game Pass playlist: Here's more about the Rockstar Games 2013 release

GTA Online Halloween special items in-game 

Rockstar Games is also bringing a new arcade game called Camhedz in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to the official website, it is a version of the Badlands Revenge 2 arcade game. During the Halloween themed events, GTA Online will also offer other bonuses such as 2x GTA$ and RP on alien encounters and survivals. Then there are 2x GTA$ and RP for business battles, Green Glow Necklace for Event Cargo, free Republican Space Ranger Livery for the Pfister Comet S2, free GTA3 Baseball Bat Tee and a Twilight Knife t-shirt for defeating the wandering Slasher.

READ | GTA 6: Release date, leaked maps, location, PS4 availability; Everything you need to know

Additionally, there will be discounts up to 30% off on the Casino Penthouse in the sky. The official announcement of the event on the website says "To help celebrate the holiday — and the arrival of our interplanetary guests — there are also discounts on a range of vehicles, not to mention 50% off the Up-n-Atomizer, Widowmaker and Unholy Hellbringer, and more." 

READ | Grand Theft Auto leaks hint at release of new GTA remastered Trilogy series; read details
READ | GTA Online's new update loaded with new cars, missions and bonuses: All you need to know
READ | GTA Trilogy announced by Rockstar Games; will include GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas
Tags: GTA, Halloween, Gaming
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com