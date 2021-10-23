GTA Online releases Halloween-themed events and items in the game, read details here

As GTA Online players have been spotting UFOs in the game since last week, they indicated towards a larger event in the game. Following up on the same, GTA online has announced new Halloween-themed events for the game. Players can now expect to see spectral vehicles, scary madmen and an increase in the number of UFOs around San Andreas. However, there are a host of events and other items for players.

Out of all the other additions, one of the most exciting and spooky arrivals to the game is the phantom car. These cars seem to appear out of nowhere in the game at times when players will hardly expect it, and drive all over the player. If that is not surprising, the phantom car burns bright with fire and set the players on flames, wasting the current life. Additionally, these vehicles drive around San Andreas without drivers.

GTA Online Halloween events

The second addition to the Freemode as a part of the Halloween-themed events are Slasher. These are masked killers that are said to possess superhuman strength and will stalk the player or other non-playable characters around the streets of San Andreas. In addition to these, GTA Online is also bringing some old game modes for Halloween, including the Slasher Adversary mode, Condemned and the Come out to Play mode.

Horror is so much deeper than jump-scares and fake blood. It’s about imminent danger – like the kind you’ll find in Slasher, Come Out to Play, and Condemned, returning to GTA Online and paying out Double Rewards, all week long: https://t.co/Lib2YLwIzI pic.twitter.com/gxMHJtZbr7 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 21, 2021

GTA Online Halloween special items in-game

Rockstar Games is also bringing a new arcade game called Camhedz in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to the official website, it is a version of the Badlands Revenge 2 arcade game. During the Halloween themed events, GTA Online will also offer other bonuses such as 2x GTA$ and RP on alien encounters and survivals. Then there are 2x GTA$ and RP for business battles, Green Glow Necklace for Event Cargo, free Republican Space Ranger Livery for the Pfister Comet S2, free GTA3 Baseball Bat Tee and a Twilight Knife t-shirt for defeating the wandering Slasher.

Additionally, there will be discounts up to 30% off on the Casino Penthouse in the sky. The official announcement of the event on the website says "To help celebrate the holiday — and the arrival of our interplanetary guests — there are also discounts on a range of vehicles, not to mention 50% off the Up-n-Atomizer, Widowmaker and Unholy Hellbringer, and more."