GTA Online Shows "Files Required To Play" Error? Learn How To Fix The Error Here!

GTA online is one of those games that have stolen the hearts of numerous gamers around the world. The game has been around since 2013 but has been going steady to date. One of the main reasons for the game maintaining its success is due to the amount of substance it provides to the player. However, recently many players have started reporting issues with the game in which they are facing the "Files required to play" error. This is the reason why the internet is filled with questions regarding how to fix the problem, so here is all you need to know.

Details about the GTA online error "Files required to play" -

If you were having the best time enjoying GTA online and you come across the "Files required to play" error, then the organisation has been facing some issues with the servers or it may be under downtime. However, one must first consider checking up on social media if everyone is facing a similar issue and reporting the same to Rockstar support. Moreover, there are some easy hacks and fixes you try right away on your end, have a look -

How to fix GTA Online Files required to play error?

PC Fix If you play GTA online on PC, you simply need to go to your Windows Firewall settings. To find Firewall settings on your Windows PC, all you need to do is open the Control Panel. Once found, go to Advanced Settings and click 'Outbound rules' Now, you need to ensure the file GTA5.exe unblocked. And, if it is blocked, you need to right-click and select 'Allow'.

Console Fix If you play GTA online on console, then the fix requires you to change your DNS settings. Typically, DNS settings for GTA Online servers are - Primary 84.200.69.80 Secondary 84.200.70.40

How to change DNS settings on Xbox One? Open your Xbox One home screen and find the Settings, option Now, you need to choose "Network" and then go to Advanced settings. Click on DNS settings and select Manual, to manually change the settings.

How to change DNS settings on PS4? From the home screen, go to Settings, then Network and then Setup internet connection. From this menu, hit Choose your connection type Select Custom setup and then go to Automatic IP address settings Now, all you need to do is choose the "Do Not Specify" DHCP Hostname option and then, open DNS settings and choose manually.



IMAGE: GTA ONLINE YOUTUBE