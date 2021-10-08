GTA Trilogy Announced By Rockstar Games; Will Include GTA 3, Vice City, And San Andreas

Rockstar Games has announced the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Several leaks claiming that the game will be announced soon had already surfaced on the internet. But Rockstar Games has confirmed the release of three GTA titles including Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. All of these games are going to get massive upgrades to make them compatible with platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is all the information available on the internet about the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. Read more

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition release confirmed

Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are going to add across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements. Makers are aiming to deliver a classic look and feel of the originals but by making the necessary technical upgrades available in the latest console game. It has not been confirmed if the trilogy is going to be sold as a single package or individual titles, or both. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy exact release date has not been released yet but Rockstar Games are going to release the game by the end of this year. Existing versions of these games are going to be removed from the digital stores by next week. These games are also going to be available on Android and iOS by 2022.

More about the upcoming GTA Trilogy

Before this announcement, Kotaku has released a report using some sources at Rockstar Games. They confirmed the launch of GTA remastered Trilogy for Nintendo Switch and the project was going to be led by Rockstar's Scottish branch, Rockstar Dundee. The game is going to get significant upgrades and it is going to run on Rockstar Games’ Unreal Engine which also helps them deliver a mix of "new and old graphics” in the game. Several fan-made remasters had already been removed from the game servers. More official information about the game’s exact release date is yet to come. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on Rockstar Games’ official social media handle.