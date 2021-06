GTA Vice City Weapon Cheats And Other Codes: Get All The Cheat Codes Here

Developed by Rockstar, GTA Vice City is amongst the most popular games around the world. This game has been a crucial part of most of the 90s kids' journey. While GTA Vice City is available for purchase on Steam, many players keep downloading the application from there. If you are a new player and you are looking for GTA Vice City Weapon Cheats and other codes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it

Weapon cheat code GTA Vice city for PC

Weapon Set 1 - Enter "THUGSTOOLS"

Weapon Set 2 - Enter "PROFESSIONALTOOLS"

Weapon Set 3 - Enter "NUTTERTOOLS"

Full Health - Enter "ASPIRINE"

Full Armor - Enter "PRECIOUSPROTECTION"

Ladies' Man - Enter "FANNYMAGNET"

Increase Wanted Level - Enter "YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE"

Lower Wanted Level - Enter "LEAVEMEALONE"

Suicide - Enter "CANTTAKEITANYMORE"

Invincibility - Enter "YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE"

Buy All Properties - Enter "FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES"

Fast Mode - Enter "ONSPEED"

Riot - Enter "FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT"

Hostile PEDs - Enter "NOBODYLIKESME"

Armed PEDs - Enter "OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS"

Armed Female PEDs - Enter "CHICKSWITHGUNS"

Travel/ Vehicle Cheat codes in GTA Vice City for PC

Mass Bike Spawn - Enter "FREEWAYFORANGELJOY"

Spawn Hunter - Enter "AMERICAHELICOPTER"

Spawn Aeroplane - Enter "FLYINGWAYS"

Spawn Tank - Enter "PANZER"

Spawn Bloodring Banger - Enter "TRAVELINSTYLE"

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - Enter "GETTHEREQUICKLY"

Spawn Sabre Turbo - Enter "GETTHEREFAST"

Spawn Hotring Racer - Enter "GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED"

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - Enter "GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST"

Spawn Hearse - Enter "THELASTRIDE"

Spawn Limo - Enter "ROCKANDROLLCAR"

Spawn Trashmaster - Enter "RUBBISHCAR"

Spawn Caddie - Enter "BETTERTHANWALKING"

Character Skin Cheat codes in GTA Vice City for PC

Fat Skin - Enter "DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS"

Skinny Skin: Enter "PROGRAMMER"

Random Outfit - Enter "STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP"

Smoke: Enter "CERTAINDEATH"

Ricardo Skin - Enter "CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED"

Lance Skin - Enter "LOOKLIKELANCE"

Ken Skin - Enter "MYSONISALAWYER"

Hilary Skin - Enter "LOOKLIKEHILARY"

Jezz Skin - Enter "ROCKANDROLLMAN"

Dick Skin - Enter "WELOVEOURDICK"

Phil Skin - Enter "ONEARMEDBANDIT"

Sonny Skin - Enter "IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY"

Mercedes Skin - Enter "FOXYLITTLETHING"

Vehicle Skin Cheat codes in GTA Vice City for PC

Flying Ships - Enter "AIRSHIP"

Proximity Explosion - Enter "BIGBANG"

Road Rage - Enter "MIAMITRAFFIC"

Pink Cars - Enter "AHAIRDRESSERSCAR"

Black Cars - Enter "IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK"

Other Cheat codes in GTA Vice City for PC

Flying Vehicles - Enter "COMEFLYWITHME"

Handling Buff - Enter "GRIPISEVERYTHING"

Greenlight - Enter "GREENLIGHT"

Amphibious Cars - Enter "SEAWAYS"

Invisible Cars - Enter "WHEELSAREALLINEED"

Big Wheels - Enter "LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS"

Clear Weather - Enter "ALOVELYDAY"

Light Cloud Weather - Enter "APLEASANTDAY"

Dense Cloud Weather - Enter "ABITDRIEG"

Foggy Weather - Enter "CANTSEEATHING"

Rainy Weather - Enter "CATSANDDOGS"

Quick Clock - Enter "LIFEISPASSINGMEBY"

Slow Time - Enter "BOOOOOORING"

