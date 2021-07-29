Guild Wars 2 End Of Dragons Expansion Trailer Out: Release Date Set For February 2022

Guild Wars 2 is a massive multiplayer online game that has been developed by ArenaNet. The makers have now managed to attract a lot of attention amongst the gamers with the new Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons expansion trailer. The players have been loving this new update and they have constantly been trying to search more about this new Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons expansion. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about the latest Guild Wars 2. Read more about Guild Wars 2 update.

Guild War 2 End of Dragons Expansion

The makers have now released a trailer to give the viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons Expansion. The trailer also confirms that the update will be rolled out in February 2022. There has been a slight delay in the release of this expansion. ArenaNet has promised its players that the game will be released in late 2021. But they had to push the Guild Wars 2 Release date ahead because of some pandemic-induced challenges. The makers have also released a lot of other information about the Guild Wars 2 Pre-order. The players can get the games pre-orders and claim rewards like Flame Serpent Weapon Chest, Shing Jea Mosaic Cape, and the Prodigy of Shing Jea Tittle for buying this right now.

Guild Wars 2 Pre order options

There are a total of 3 editions including Standard Edition which bears a price tag of $29.99, Deluxe Edition which bears a price tag of $54.99 and Ultimate Edition which can be bought for $79.99. The rewards of these editions are a bit different as they feature some of the most exclusive items in the game. This is the third big expansion that was released years ago. The first expansion is called Heart of Thorns and it was released in 2015. The second expansion is called Path of Fire and it was released in 2017. Thus the players can expect to see a lot of new things being added to the game with this update. Because it is the third instalment of the update it needs to have some of the most exciting content drop to date. No other information has been released about this expansion yet. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s social media handles.