Halo Infinite Delayed: Microsoft's Biggest Game Will Not Launch With Xbox Series X

343 Industries' Halo: Infinite was the flagship game scheduled to release alongside Xbob's next generation of console Xbox Series X. However, the game has hit troubled water ever since fans called out its graphic when some demo footage for the game was released. The developers had back then ensured that fans will get the graphics and visuals they expect from a flagship game and went back to make some significant changes to the game. It looks like the said changes to the game will take longer than anticipated which has led to the developers pushing the release of the game forward to 2021.

Halo: Infinite delayed

Halo's official social media handles posted a note by the Studio head of 343 Industries Chris Lee where he wrote that the game's launch will be delayed. The note states that the main challenge the development faces are the COVID-related issues which have forced developers to work remotely. Check out the note below -

We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has an adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift out release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development cchallenges, including the ongoing COVID-releated impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of out team or the overall succcess to ship it this holiday. We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will lwt us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.

Image courtesy - Halo: Infinite Twitter

Halo is one of Microsoft's biggest gaming franchise having sold over 70 million copies all over the world. Whereas, Halo Infinite will be the sixth main installment in the franchise. Though the game is speculated to release now in 2021, no official date has been provided by the developers.

