Halo Infinite event leaked: Check Tactical Ops release date and reward details here

While the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer mode has been launched by Microsoft on November 15, 2021 (during the Xbox 20th anniversary event), the main single-player campaign will be released on December 8, 2021. Similar to the previous versions, Halo Infinite will host multiple in-game events to challenge the players and offer rewards in return. However, some Halo Infinite rewards of an upcoming event that will be held in February have been leaked online. Keep reading to know more about the event and rewards.

Halo Infinite rewards have been leaked for an event called Tactical Ops. As per the leaks, the Halo Infinite Tactical ops release date is going to be February 8, 2021. However, since this leak is from an unofficial source, Microsoft might change the course of release in the coming time. The event is supposed to provide 10 different rewards and players might have to complete different objectives to get them.

Halo Infinite Tactical ops event and rewards

According to a known tipster who goes by the name @_FireMonkey on Twitter, the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event will begin on February 8, 2022, and last till February 21, 2022. Other information about the event includes rewards that will be given to players during the event on completing in-game milestones. The rewards include Claw Patrol, Challenged Swap, 250 XP Grant, Scorpion Punch Mark VII Armor Coating, Mark V Zeta Helmet, UA/Mauros Helmet Attachment and Lone Wold Hameplate Background (rewards will be awarded in increasing order of Ranks from 1 to 10).

The data miner also reveals the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops playlist. It contains the following - Tactical: Slayer Stalkers, Tactical: Slayer Commandos, Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks, and Tactical: Slayer Manglers. Since the current event in the game called Fracture: Tenrai has a mode titled Fiesta Slayer, the mere presence of the word Tactical in the names does not confirm them as the Tactical Ops event playlist. It is also possible the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops Event will have more than 10 ranks for which the rewards are leaked, and the other ranks might be revealed in future.

Halo Infinite Ritual Leak | Tactical Ops

Test your aim in a high stakes battle

February 8th, 2022 - February 21st, 2022



The only currently known info is the rewards, capstones and special playlist is currently unknown.



Halo Infinite PC requirements

Minimum

OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher

Architecture: x64

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory: 8 GB

Video Memory: 4 GB

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended