Halo Infinite PC Requirements Released: Check Minimum And Recommended PC Requirements Here

If you take the list of some of the most anticipated games slated for release this year, Halo Infinite for sure will top the list. Xbox released a lot of new information about the 15th instalment of the Halo Infinite franchise during Gamescom 2021. Developers have now updated the Halo Infinite PC Requirements page on Steam and Microsoft Store. The PC players have now picked up this information and they are curious to know about these Halo Infinite PC Requirements released by Microsoft. Here is a list of all the Halo Infinite PC Requirements and information released by Microsoft. Read more

Halo Infinite PC Requirements

Minimum

OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher

Architecture: x64

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory: 8 GB

Video Memory: 4 GB

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended

OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher

Architecture: x64

DirectX: Not specified

Memory: 16 GB

Video Memory: 6 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

More about Halo Infinite release date

Apart from this, the community has also been trying to learn about the release of this game. Microsoft confirmed December 8 as the official date for the release of this game for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. A brand new multiplayer mode was also showcased during Gamescom 2021 and it is supposed to be free to play on all platforms. It seems like Xbox is currently going to follow the footsteps of Epic Games and Activision after seeing the success of their Fortnite and Warzone. The game is also supposed to be loaded with new campaign co-op and forge modes as a part of post-launch updates.

Microsoft has also lived up to their promise of introducing the game for all the Xbox Game Pass subscribers from the Day 1 of Halo Infinite launch. The current price for subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is set at $15 per month. Getting this subscription will give the players access to a library with over 100 titles, free games every month, EA Play, Xbox cloud gaming and Day 1 access to titles released by Xbox Games Studios releases. No other information is available about Xbox’s upcoming game.