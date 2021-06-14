Halo Infinite Release Date Announced Along With Free-to-player Multiplayer Mode

Microsoft revealed a multiplayer reveal trailer for Halo Infinite at the ongoing global gaming expo, the E3. Furthermore, the company also announced some details about the gameplay, including a Halo Infinite new AI and release date. The game will be releasing this year and would be available on multiple platforms, along with cross-play support. This time around, the multiplayer mode will be free to play. Keep reading to know more.

Halo Infinite Release Date

Revealing the fictional shooter through a trailer at the E3 global gaming show, Microsoft has scheduled the Halo Infinite release date to be this Holiday season. Joseph Staten, the creative head of Halo Infinite, also adds that there are a lot of things for a player to discover once the game is out. As far as Halo Infinite new AI is concerned, it appeared in the trailer launched on June 13, 2021. Adding to it, Joseph says on the official blog post that Cortana’s fate is one of the Infinite campaign’s big mysteries, and early in the story, you will meet a new UNSC AI, “the Weapon”. It was created to help fight against Cortana.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Overview video is scheduled to release on June 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET or 8:30 PM IST. The trailer is supposed to reveal more details about Halo Infinite Multiplayer gameplay, and a breakdown for this trailer is coming this Thursday. Additionally, the announcement of Halo Infinite free to play multiplayer has increased the excitement of fans and players around the world. Halo has also confirmed that the game would be available in 120 fps on Xbox Series X.

“Together with the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon begins an epic adventure to explore Zeta Halo, defeat the Banished forces who control the ring, and unravel even more mysteries along the way,” says Joseph Staten on a blog post dated June 13, 2021, published on Xbox News. The availability of Halo Infinite will be available across multiple platforms, enabling cross-platform multiplayer gaming on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

IMAGE: XBOX NEWS WEBSITE