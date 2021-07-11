Halo Infinite To Use Skill-based Matchmaking Like Apex Legends, Fortnite And COD

Halo Infinite is amongst one of the most awaited releases of the gaming community. This game will be the sixth addition to the Halo game series. The makers have now released a piece of valuable information about the features of their game. They have now confirmed that the Halo Infinite will be loaded with the SBMM feature. The meaning of SBMM is skill-based matchmaking which is an extremely important feature when it comes to multiplayer gaming. This feature helps the makers to connect similar skill-level players to the lobby to make the games fair.

This feature can also be seen in other popular multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Call Of Duty and more games. Apart from this, here is some more information about the new SBMM feature that is going to be seen in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite to bring in SBMM features like Fortnite

For those who do not know about the SBMM feature, it is divided into two different types. The first matchmaking technique happens by adding all the similar skill-based players in the same lobby. The second feature involves a more team-specific process that will divide high skilled players into two different teams. They will then add other low-level players and their skills get calculated at the end. 343 industries recently released a statement about the same.

They said that with new training options, sparring bots, skill-based matchmaking and improved systems that provide better communication of key information to players during a match, they are happy to welcome Spartans at all skill levels and help the players fight to the top every season. Halo Infinite Beta is soon going to be released for the players. Keep an eye out for any updates on the makers' social media handles.

Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers yet. This game is slated to be released during the holiday season this year. But the original Halo has now been taken down by the makers. Earlier this year, Bungie confirmed that the files are being removed from their servers. This was mostly done because the classic Xbox game is now going dark. It is understood as Bungie.net is has been trying to shift its focus on Destiny and other recent games. Because of this all stats, files and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach lived on at halo.bungie.net are going to be removed.