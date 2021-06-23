Last Updated:

Hardest Mission In GTA Vice City: Learn About The Main And Side Missions Of The Game

Hardest Mission in GTA Vice City is a popular term searched by gamers. So we have listed all the information about it right here. Read more about GTA.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
hardest mission in gta vice city

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER


GTA Vice City has become the talk of the gaming community for a long time now. The makers have added a number of missions in the game and the players are trying their best to complete those missions. Thus they have been searching for the hardest mission in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is some information needed to know more about the toughest mission in GTA Vice City. 

Hardest Mission in GTA Vice City

A number of players have been claiming that the Demolition man mission in the game is one of the most difficult missions to do in GTA Vice City. It is mostly because the players need to have a lot of patience for this mission. This is mostly because the gamers will have to retry every time they fail to complete the mission or get stuck at a particular step in between. In the mission, the players are required to pick every bomb and place all of these bombs at different locations throughout a construction building. All of this needs to be done under specific timings and also needs to be repeated four times. The mission has no checkpoints so a single error might just take you back to the start of the mission. Plus controlling the character in the game is not easy and takes some practice to get sorted out. Apart from this, there is also a list of all the missions in the game that are required to be completed. 

Mission in GTA Vice City

  • In The Beginning...
  • Sonny Forelli
  1. An Old Friend
  • Ken Rosenberg
  1. The Party 
  2. Back Alley Brawl
  3. Jury Fury
  4. Riot
  • Avery Carrington
  1. Four Iron
  2. Demolition Man
  • Juan Cortez
  1. Treacherous Swine
  2. Mall Shootout
  3. Guardian Angels
  • Ricardo Diaz
  1. The Chase
  2. Phnom Penh '86
  3. The Fastest Boat
  4. Supply & Demand
  • Avery Carrington
  1. Two Bit Hit
  2. Sir, Yes Sir!
  3. Death Row
  • Lance Vance
  1. Rub Out
  • Juan Cortez
  1. All Hands on Deck!
  2. Shakedown
  3. Bar Brawl
  4. Cop Land
  • Umberto Robina
  1. Stunt Boat Challenge
  2. Cannon Fodder
  3. Naval Engagement
  • Auntie Poulet
  1. Juju Scramble
  2. Bombs Away!
  3. Dirty Lickin's
  • Umberto Robina
  1. Trojan Voodoo
  • Love Fist
  1. Love Juice
  2. Psycho Killer
  • Mitch Baker
  1. Alloy Wheels of Steel
  2. Messing with the Man
  3. Hog Tied
  4. Publicity Tour
  5. Print Works
  6. Cap the Collector
  • Tommy Vercetti
  1. Keep Your Friends Close…

Side Missions

  • Boatyard
  • Checkpoint Charlie
  • Distribution
  • The Pole Position Club
  • Sunshine Autos Import Garage
  • Recruitment Drive
  • Dildo Dodo
  • Martha's Mug Shot
  • G-Spotlight
  • Kaufman Cabs
  • V.I.P.
  • Friendly Rivalry
  • Cabmaggedon
  • Spilling the Beans
  • Hit the Courier
  • Malibu Club
  • No Escape?
  • The Shootist
  • The Driver
  • The Job
  • Gun Runner

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER

READ | How to swim in GTA Vice City? Here are other cheat codes to use in the game
READ | How to get a tank in GTA Vice City? Three ways to get a Rhino Tank in the game
READ | GTA Vice City System Requirements: Minimum and recommended requirements to play the game
READ | GTA Vice City Play Online: Follow these steps to install GTA Multiplayer Mod
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND