Hardest Mission In GTA Vice City: Learn About The Main And Side Missions Of The Game

GTA Vice City has become the talk of the gaming community for a long time now. The makers have added a number of missions in the game and the players are trying their best to complete those missions. Thus they have been searching for the hardest mission in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is some information needed to know more about the toughest mission in GTA Vice City.

Hardest Mission in GTA Vice City

A number of players have been claiming that the Demolition man mission in the game is one of the most difficult missions to do in GTA Vice City. It is mostly because the players need to have a lot of patience for this mission. This is mostly because the gamers will have to retry every time they fail to complete the mission or get stuck at a particular step in between. In the mission, the players are required to pick every bomb and place all of these bombs at different locations throughout a construction building. All of this needs to be done under specific timings and also needs to be repeated four times. The mission has no checkpoints so a single error might just take you back to the start of the mission. Plus controlling the character in the game is not easy and takes some practice to get sorted out. Apart from this, there is also a list of all the missions in the game that are required to be completed.

Mission in GTA Vice City

In The Beginning...

Sonny Forelli

An Old Friend

Ken Rosenberg

The Party Back Alley Brawl Jury Fury Riot

Avery Carrington

Four Iron Demolition Man

Juan Cortez

Treacherous Swine Mall Shootout Guardian Angels

Ricardo Diaz

The Chase Phnom Penh '86 The Fastest Boat Supply & Demand

Avery Carrington

Two Bit Hit Sir, Yes Sir! Death Row

Lance Vance

Rub Out

Juan Cortez

All Hands on Deck! Shakedown Bar Brawl Cop Land

Umberto Robina

Stunt Boat Challenge Cannon Fodder Naval Engagement

Auntie Poulet

Juju Scramble Bombs Away! Dirty Lickin's

Umberto Robina

Trojan Voodoo

Love Fist

Love Juice Psycho Killer

Mitch Baker

Alloy Wheels of Steel Messing with the Man Hog Tied Publicity Tour Print Works Cap the Collector

Tommy Vercetti

Keep Your Friends Close…

Side Missions

Boatyard

Checkpoint Charlie

Distribution

The Pole Position Club

Sunshine Autos Import Garage

Recruitment Drive

Dildo Dodo

Martha's Mug Shot

G-Spotlight

Kaufman Cabs

V.I.P.

Friendly Rivalry

Cabmaggedon

Spilling the Beans

Hit the Courier

Malibu Club

No Escape?

The Shootist

The Driver

The Job

Gun Runner

