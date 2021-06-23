Hardest Mission In GTA Vice City: Learn About The Main And Side Missions Of The Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER
GTA Vice City has become the talk of the gaming community for a long time now. The makers have added a number of missions in the game and the players are trying their best to complete those missions. Thus they have been searching for the hardest mission in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is some information needed to know more about the toughest mission in GTA Vice City.
A number of players have been claiming that the Demolition man mission in the game is one of the most difficult missions to do in GTA Vice City. It is mostly because the players need to have a lot of patience for this mission. This is mostly because the gamers will have to retry every time they fail to complete the mission or get stuck at a particular step in between. In the mission, the players are required to pick every bomb and place all of these bombs at different locations throughout a construction building. All of this needs to be done under specific timings and also needs to be repeated four times. The mission has no checkpoints so a single error might just take you back to the start of the mission. Plus controlling the character in the game is not easy and takes some practice to get sorted out. Apart from this, there is also a list of all the missions in the game that are required to be completed.