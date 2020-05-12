Honor 9X Pro Launch Event Live Stream: How To Watch; Price Details & Features

Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone called the Honor 9X Pro smartphone which runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The android phone is powered by Octa-core (2.6 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A76 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A76) processor. The smartphone has an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is going to be launched today i.e. May 12 in an online launch event.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

RAM: 8GB RAM

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 810

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP Front Camera

Battery: 4000 mAh

Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Dimensions: 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 206 grams

Build: Back Mineral Glass

Colours: Midnight Black and Phantom Blue

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel density: 391 ppi density

Screen Size: 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Graphics: Mali-G52 MP6

Apart from this, the features of the Honor 9X Pro include 6.59-inch having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels with a hole punch design. It also includes an incredible array of the camera containing a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes a 16-megapixel lens and the smartphone comes in two colours i.e. Midnight Black and Phantom Blue. The smartphone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) with 4000mAh battery capacity.

Honor 9X Pro price in India [expected]

Honor 9X Pro price in India will be announced officially today i.e. May 12 at the Honor 9X Pro launch event. However, according to the reports, Honor 9X Pro price is expected to be around Rs 22,090 which comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to come in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options.

How to watch Honor 9X Pro launch event?

You can watch the Honor 9X Pro launch live stream on Honor India's Twitter and YouTube channel. The smartphone seller is going to host the online launch on May 12, 2020, i.e. today.

The Xcitement is building. Just 1 day to go for the #UpForXtraordinary #HONOR9XPro. Show your excitement with an emoji below. pic.twitter.com/IoqW6Q5Epq — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) May 11, 2020

