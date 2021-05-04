Horizon Forbidden West: The Sequel To Horizon Zero Dawn To Be Released Soon In 2021

Horizon Forbidden West continues the tale of Aloy, a young Nora huntress sent on a journey to the Forbidden West, an arcane frontier where she must find the origins of a deadly disease that destroys all it touches. See the comprehensive guide on the game along with the latest Horizon Forbidden West update news.

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5

For all the players who are thinking about the platforms on which the game is going to be available, if you want to play Horizon Forbidden West when it comes out, you'll need a PS5 - or a PS4 - for the time being. While its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, is now available on PC, there are no assurances that Horizon Forbidden West will follow in its footsteps.

At the time, Herman Hulst, Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios stated that "To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware." He also mentioned that With the PS5's SSD, there will be virtually no loading screens. In an open-world game like Horizon Forbidden West, if you open up the map and fast travel from one end to the other, or restart from a checkpoint, it will be super fast. When you boot up the game, you're right there in the action.

Horizon Forbidden West looks incredible, and features a giant robotic Turtle! Congrats on a great showing @Guerrilla https://t.co/999zsqYCtI — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) June 12, 2020

Players will see the main character Aloy encountering hostile regions battered by huge storms and populated by dangerous enemies and deadly machines as she travels through these uncharted lands. She also discovers a diverse range of habitats and ecosystems above and below the sea, including green valleys, dry deserts, snowy mountains, tropical beaches, and ruined towns.

Explore a vast open-world where you will be able to explore faraway lands, new enemies, rich cultures, and intriguing characters. A glorious frontier to discover a far-future America's lush forests, sunken towns, and soaring mountains. Along with all of this, you'll be constantly confronted with new threats. Use arms, gear, and traps made from salvaged parts to fight massive machines and mounted human enemies in strategic battles. Unravel enigmatic mysteries Discover the truth behind Earth's impending destruction and a hidden chapter in Aloy's history that will forever change him.

