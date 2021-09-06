Horizon Forbidden West To Get Free PS4 To PS5 Upgrade, Confirms Sony

Sony has been getting a lot of attention for their upcoming Horizon forbidden West that is slated to release next year. They recently confirmed to release the of Horizon forbidden west will be the last cross-gen (PS4 to PS5) PlayStation title which will be available for no additional cost. This information was confirmed by Sony president, Jim Ryan on a blog post released on the company’s official website. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been curious to learn more about the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade. Here is all the information available on the internet about Sony’s plans for PS4 to PS5 game upgrades. Read more

Update about Horizon Forbidden West PS5 upgrade

Makers have confirmed that the players will be eligible to get a Horizon Forbidden West upgrade from PS4 to PS5 at no additional cost. But they also confirmed no future game upgrades to PS5 will be given out for free. The players will need to pay an additional $10 to upgrade their game from PS4 to PS5. Sony specifically named their upcoming Gran Turismo 7 and God Of War are going to be the new set of games that will not get free upgrades like their Horizon Forbidden west. Other rumours about the game confirmed that the release has been delayed into 2022 and the makers have finalised Horizon Forbidden West release date to be February 18 2022. Other players have been trying to learn more about the Horizon: Forbidden West Pre-order and prices released to date. Here is all the information available about placing your pre-order for the game.

More about Horizon Forbidden West price and pre-order

Currently, the makers have started taking in the pe-orders for their next addition to the Horizon gaming franchise. The Standard Edition (PS4) will cost about Rs. 3,999, (PS5) Rs. 4,999 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 5,599. The players have also been trying to know how to place the pre-orders for this game. Here are some steps that can be followed for placing Horizon forbidden West pre-order on Games The Shop.