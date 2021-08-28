Horizon Zero Dawn Latest Update Enables Gaming At 60 FPS For Next-generation Consoles

Guerrilla Games has constantly been releasing new content and updates for their 2017 action-role playing game. The developers have recently rolled out a new set of patches for the latest Horizon Zero Dawn update and it introduces long-awaited 60 FPS gaming. This is mostly because the players with next-generation consoles wanted to take the viewing experience for this game to the next level. These changes are already live and the players can directly download the latest Horizon Zero Dawn update from the PlayStation store. Apart from this, the developers are currently working on releasing a sequel to their game called Horizon Forbidden West. The game was supposed to be released by the end of this year but the latest news confirms that it has been delayed. Here is all the information available about the Horizon Forbidden West release date.

Horizon Zero Dawn update brings in 60FPS gaming for its players

Sony released an official statement about this delay and said that Horizon Forbidden West had just passed a major milestone, and they had entered the final stage of development. But they were not sure if they were able to polish the game to the level of quality they desire. Sony also said that their teams were hugely impacted by the global pandemic and have been taking some time to adjust to new workflows, protocols, and challenges. Thus pushing the game’s release to the first quarter of 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game and it is considered one of the most awaited releases of the gaming industry. It is also a special title for Sony because they take pride in the success of this exclusive game available only for PlayStation and Microsoft Windows.

More about the Horizon gaming franchise

Horizon Zero Dawn is considered one of the best games amongst the PlayStation community and it managed to engrave a special place amongst the PS gamers. The game had managed to sell 10 million copies during its initial 2017 release. The next generation of their game is supposed to be released specially for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. No other information has been released about this game. Currently, Sony is working on another exclusive game, God of War. They also delayed the release of this game due to the same reasons. Making 2022 as one of the most exciting years for all PlayStation users.