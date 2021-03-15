How Many Episodes Are There In Love Alarm Season 2? The Show Tops The Netflix Charts

Bagging the top 10 spots on Netflix isn't anything out of the ordinary for Kdramas anymore. Since the 2020 lockdown, the popularity of the Korean entertainment industry has gone to the roof. So much so that streaming giants like Netflix have themselves considered making original content for Kdramas. The first Netflix original kdrama to venture into the world was Love Alarm which was quickly renewed for a season 2 due to its widespread vogue. Let's find out Love Alarm season 2 episodes count and what to expect from it.

How many episodes are there in Love Alarm season 2?

Love Alarm season 2 is equipped with 6 episodes, 2 episodes short of the first season. Each episode is 50 minutes to 1 hour long with the finale having the longest duration of almost 1 and a half hour. All the episodes were released together on March 12 in accordance with the binge format that Netflix is famous for. Love Alarm season 2 explores the enticing love triangle between the three integral characters 4 years after their high school fall out.

Many things have changed ever since. The Joalarm app has updated itself with more features that inevitably creates another rift into their lives. But the question is, will this season finally determine who Jo-jo will end up with? Fans are rooting for her and Sun-oh to be endgame but by the looks of the trailer, this distant dream doesn't seem to be nearing anytime soon. Since the original webtoon through which this drama was adapted is still ongoing, no one can predict who Jo-jo will end up with although many are positive that it's Sun-oh.

Kdramas are popular for depicting love-triangles in the most interesting ways possible. Love Alarm became an instant hit and received mostly positive reviews from critics and audience alike. As per Love Alarm season 2 review, the episode format, which is much less this time, doesn't seem to affect the plot as the intense storyline makes up for it. Apart from the repetition of flashbacks and slow-mo editings, this kdrama has overall been spared from the critics' glare and is riding high on fans' expectations.