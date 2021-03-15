How Many Episodes Are There In Paradise PD Season 3? Episode Titles And Summary Revealed

Netflix recently released Paradise PD Season 3. Paradise PD is an animated show which follows a group of police officers and their leader Chief Crawford as they go about wreaking havoc and creating shenanigans. It's a satire show with lots of humour and takes inspiration from real-life events like The Simpsons. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Paradise PD Season 3:

How Many Episodes are there in Paradise PD Season 3?

There are a total of 12 episodes in Paradise PD Season 3. This season is a direct continuation of the events of the previous season. Read further ahead for Paradise PD Season 3 episodes and a short synopsis of what happens in these episodes.

Fallout - Chief Crawford develops a new friendship with an unexpected character. Dilber and Bobby end up forming their own territory. Policeman Fitz adapts to his newly married life.

Top Cops - Paradise PD police department starts arresting more and more people to boost their arrest records in order to win a competition. Policeman Fitz gets a new identity and Dusty has a confrontation with a couple of doughnut shop owners.

Ice Ice Babies - Cheif Crawford and his wife plan to have another child, but Chief has to really step up to be a better dad. Robby opens a carnival and Dusty and Fitz get into an altercation.

Trigger Warning - This episode is a satirical take on America's gun problems and the episode tries to depict the reality of the situation. Dusty and Bullet start to make videos to become popular on social media.

Showdown at the O-bese Corral - Dusty inspires the town of Paradise to take part in Weight Watchers to help the community get healthy. Fitz's wife scores a job at the Seaword entertainment park.

How The Cookie Crumbles - Fitz assumes the identity of American game show host Steve Harvey. Cheif Crawford gets into shenanigans with the town clinic.

Blind Drunk - Kevin makes up an imaginary girlfriend to make his ex, Gina jealous. Chief Crawford learns an old secret about the town.

Blimp City - Paradise PD deals with drones plaguing the city while Kevin helps out Gina with some electronic stuff.

The World According to LARP - Kevin tries to encourage Gina to join the LARP community which stands for Live Action Role Playing. Karen has a request for Chief Crawford.

Fetal Attraction - Mutants enter the town of Paradise looking for revenge. Gina's family kidnaps Kevin. The Chief has doubts about his upcoming fatherhood.

What Happens in Twatemala - Kevin opens a casino in Paradise and ends up losing money. Gina is still giving Kevin the cold shoulder.

PARAD-ISIS - Gina and Kevin make a big announcement to the town. Bullet worries Fitz may find out his secret and Dusty joins a gym.

Paradise PD Season 3 Review

Paradise PD Season 3 has received generally positive reviews from critics on viewers. Viewers on IMDb report that the show is quite funny and has a lot of hilarious moments which also highlight real-life conditions. While, for some people, the humour of the show is a bit crass, the majority of the viewers like it. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming Netflix releases.