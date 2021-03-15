How Many Episodes Are There In Paradise PD Season 3? Episode Titles And Summary Revealed

Netflix recently released Paradise PD Season 3. Paradise PD is an animated show which follows a group of police officers and their leader Chief Crawford as they go about wreaking havoc and creating shenanigans. It's a satire show with lots of humour and takes inspiration from real-life events like The Simpsons. Read on to know how many episodes are there in Paradise PD Season 3:
How Many Episodes are there in Paradise PD Season 3?
There are a total of 12 episodes in Paradise PD Season 3. This season is a direct continuation of the events of the previous season. Read further ahead for Paradise PD Season 3 episodes and a short synopsis of what happens in these episodes.
- Fallout - Chief Crawford develops a new friendship with an unexpected character. Dilber and Bobby end up forming their own territory. Policeman Fitz adapts to his newly married life.
- Top Cops - Paradise PD police department starts arresting more and more people to boost their arrest records in order to win a competition. Policeman Fitz gets a new identity and Dusty has a confrontation with a couple of doughnut shop owners.
- Ice Ice Babies - Cheif Crawford and his wife plan to have another child, but Chief has to really step up to be a better dad. Robby opens a carnival and Dusty and Fitz get into an altercation.
- Trigger Warning - This episode is a satirical take on America's gun problems and the episode tries to depict the reality of the situation. Dusty and Bullet start to make videos to become popular on social media.
- Showdown at the O-bese Corral - Dusty inspires the town of Paradise to take part in Weight Watchers to help the community get healthy. Fitz's wife scores a job at the Seaword entertainment park.
- How The Cookie Crumbles - Fitz assumes the identity of American game show host Steve Harvey. Cheif Crawford gets into shenanigans with the town clinic.
- Blind Drunk - Kevin makes up an imaginary girlfriend to make his ex, Gina jealous. Chief Crawford learns an old secret about the town.
- Blimp City - Paradise PD deals with drones plaguing the city while Kevin helps out Gina with some electronic stuff.
- The World According to LARP - Kevin tries to encourage Gina to join the LARP community which stands for Live Action Role Playing. Karen has a request for Chief Crawford.
- Fetal Attraction - Mutants enter the town of Paradise looking for revenge. Gina's family kidnaps Kevin. The Chief has doubts about his upcoming fatherhood.
- What Happens in Twatemala - Kevin opens a casino in Paradise and ends up losing money. Gina is still giving Kevin the cold shoulder.
- PARAD-ISIS - Gina and Kevin make a big announcement to the town. Bullet worries Fitz may find out his secret and Dusty joins a gym.
Paradise PD Season 3 Review
Paradise PD Season 3 has received generally positive reviews from critics on viewers. Viewers on IMDb report that the show is quite funny and has a lot of hilarious moments which also highlight real-life conditions. While, for some people, the humour of the show is a bit crass, the majority of the viewers like it. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming Netflix releases.