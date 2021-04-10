How Many Levels Are There In Oddworld Soulstorm? Know More About This Platform Game

Oddworld Soulstorm is a platform game that has received a positive response from gamers. However, some of these gamers have been trying to figure out a lot of information about the Oddworld Soulstorm game and how many levels are there in the game. So to help them, we have managed to gather some details about the same. Read more about Oddworld Soulstorm.

How many levels are there in Oddworld Soulstorm?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the 2021 released platform game, Oddworld Soulstorm. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about how many levels are there in Oddworld Soulstorm and how to complete all the Oddworld Soulstorm levels. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of features and things to do in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. Our Oddworld Soulstorm guide could also help you by answering your questions including how many levels are there in Oddworld Soulstorm and how to complete all the Oddworld Soulstorm levels. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Oddworld Soulstorm.

There are a total of 17 levels in the game. Usually, the players think that there are only 15 levels in the game but no, they are certainly wrong. This happens only because of the end scene that gets triggered after reaching Level 15 in the game. Try and get the most out of your Quarma score to level up faster in the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the game that could help you level up faster in Oddworld Soulstorm.

The fastest way to increase your Quarma level in the game is by rescuing the maximum amount of Mudokons in the game. If you have skipped some of the Mudokons in the previous level, then try and replay the level to get the desired amount of Quarma level. The first four Mudokons need to be treated with the help of Meetlebat Venom. Keeping these Mudokons alive in the game and solving the puzzles available might be the best option you have at completing the Oddworld Soulstorm game easily. You will also need to keep in mind that your character can die easily thus keeping him alive is certainly a must. These are all the things required to make the most out of Oddworld Soulstorm game.

Promo Image Source: Oddworld Twitter