How To Catch Fish In Rust? A Step-by-step Guide For This Classic Survival Game

Facepunch Studios managed to gain a lot of appreciation for the latest update released for their multiplayer-only survival video game, Rust. They even managed to bring in the fishing option to add more food options for its players. The game works on a concept of survival at any cost so hunting and catching your own food is a very common thing to fill up your energy. This is why the players have recently been searching for questions like How to catch fish in Rust? Here is a step-by-step guide that can help the users to catch fish in the game. Read more to know about the changes brought in with the latest Rust update.

How to catch fish in Rust?

Step 1: To start fishing, players will need to have specific supplies

Step 2: Collect a Handmade Fishing Rod that can be crafted using a level one workbench with two feet of Rope and 200 pieces of Wood.

Step 3: Collect some bait to catch fish. Players can collect some worms and grub from various plants.

Step 4: Equip the bait in the “lure” slot.

Step 5: Go near the water body and right-click your mouse to aim your fishing rod and left-click to cast the line.

Step 6: Use the keys “A” and “D” to move the line.

Step 7: Press “S” to reel in if you think you have caught a fish.

More about Rust Update

The developers have managed to bring in several realistic changes to the game with the latest Rust update. They have added a new set of submarines, torpedoes, and weapons to use. They have also released a new speargun that can be used to defend yourself while traveling underwater. This weapon can be built by spear gun + ammo from a Level 1 Workbench. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the fish that can be caught in the game. These fishes can be utilized by selling them back as scrap to fishing villages or consume for calories. Read more

Rust Fish List