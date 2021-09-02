How to catch Inkay in Pokemon Go? Check evolution guide to Malamar & where to find tips

Inkay is a Psychic & Dark Pokemon recently launched in Pokemon Go. While the Pokemon is vulnerable to Fairy and Bug moves, its deals maximum damage through attacks like Night Slash and Tackle. The Pokemon can also be evolved into Malamar with 50 candies. Inkay and its evolutionary form Malamar are making their debuts in Pokemon Go during the Psychic's Spectacular event which will begin on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10 AM local time to Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

Where to find Inkay in Pokemon Go?

As mentioned on the PokemonGoLive website, trainers can complete themed Field Research Tasks in order to encounter event-themed Pokemon like Woobat, Inkay and more. When the event begins on September 8, 2021, Inkay-themed Field Research Tasks must be revealed in the game. On completing such tasks, a trainer would be rewarded an encounter with Inkay. Additionally, a trainer might encounter the Pokemon in the wild.

Inkay and its Evolution, Malamar, will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Inkay will evolve only under unique circumstances. Trainers who have journeyed through the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y may have an inkling as to what those circumstances might be! ~ Pokemon Go Live blog post

How to catch Inkay in Pokemon Go?

As stated earlier, Inkay will be available in the wild, through Field Research Tasks and in one-star raids. While the general spinning at the PokeStops and applying incense might work, players must be prepared to catch the Pokemon as and when one appears in the wild, or in one-star raids. The Pokemon is weak Fairy and Bug Type Pokemons, which deal 160% and 256% damage to the Pokemon respectively.

By completing themed Field Research tasks, you can encounter event-themed Pokémon like Woobat, Inkay, and more. ~ Pokemon Go Live blog post

Inkay evolution guide

Inkay can be evolved into Malamar with the help of 50 Candies. Malamar is also a Psychic & Dark Pokemon which is vulnerable to Fairy and Bug moves. Its strongest moves are Foul Play and Psycho Cut. The Pokemon has a maximum CP of 2,359. It is slightly difficult to evolve Inkay in Malamar as the candies might be tricky to collect. Whether Malamar will be available as a form is unclear, and how to catch Malamar is not clear.