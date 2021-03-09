How To Catch Metagross In Pokemon Go? Check Out Way To Get A Metagross

Pokemon Go is one of the most innovative handheld games ever made. Most mobile games let the player play the game in the comfort of their home, this one on the other hand needs the player to venture out of their comfort zones to play the game. Pokemon Go puts the players in the shoes of a budding pokemon trainer who has to venture out in the adventurous world and find and catch some of the best Pokemon. Many want to learn how to catch Metagross in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Metagross in Pokemon Go?

The way to get a Pokemon Go Metagross is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Metagross for their Pokemon Go collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon.

Pokemon Go Metagross Stats

Metagross is the final stage of evolution for Beldum, Metagross evolution doesn’t exist. This is one of the strong Pokemons and players have an increased chance to catch it during Incense Day as the spawn rate of this Pokemon will increase. Check out the Pokemon Go Metagross' best moveset, stats, and weaknesses:

Pokémon GO Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4286, 257 attack, 228 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Metagross is vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves. Metagross is boosted by Snow and Windy weather. Metagross best moveset is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (18.73 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest procuring games of July 2020. This game was created by Niantic and it uses portable GPS to find, catch, fight, and train virtual Pokémon that seem, by all accounts, to be in reality. The pokemon fans appreciate the game and run on a freemium plan of action that underpins in-application buys for an extra in-game bonus. This is one of the games that requires the players to move around instead of sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.