How To Catch Shiny Eevee In Pokemon Go? Check Evolution Guide & Where To Find Tips Here

Eevee is a normal type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, which has the ability to adapt its body composition to its surroundings. The Pokemon has a height of 1'00" and weighs 14.3 lbs. Surprisingly, it is one of the Pokemons with the most evolutionary forms in the game and can evolve into eight other Pokemons. During the upcoming Pokemon Community Day, Eevee will be the feature Pokemon and that means players will have more chances of encountering the Shiny Eevee as well. Keep reading to know about where to find Shiny Eevee and how to catch shiny Eevee in Pokemon Go.

Where to find shiny Eevee?

During the upcoming Community Day for Eevee, players shall encounter more of Eevee, which in turn will increase a players chance to spot a shiny Eevee. Completing the field research tasks provided on the community day will also provide players with a chance to meet the Pokemon, and it might turn out to be a shiny one. Additionally, the event will provide players with incense, lure and egg bonuses, which will make it easy for a player to find a shiny Eevee.

How to catch shiny Eevee in Pokemon Go?

The upcoming Community Day in Pokemon Go will feature Eevee. The event is scheduled from August 14, 2021, to August 15, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 05:00 AM local time. Naturally, the Pokemon will appear more in the wild, increasing the chance of players encountering a shiny Eevee as well. Additionally, the event will also provide quite a few bonuses to players, including a 3-hour incense which helps to attract the Pokemon, a 1/4 egg hatch distance and 3-hour lures to be used at the PokeStops as well.

The Pokemon website says on a blog post related to the upcoming Community Day that "During this event, Eevee will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and you might find a Shiny one if you're lucky!" Additionally, if a player evolves Eevee from August 13, 2021, to August 16, 2021, the evolutionary form will know a special attack. While catching the Pokemon by using a PokeBall, feed the Eevee with Pinap Berries to increase the chances of owning it.

Shiny Eevee evolution guide