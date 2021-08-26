Last Updated:

How To Catch Zamazenta In Pokemon Go? Weakness And Counters To Use Against This Pokemon

How to Catch Zamazenta in Pokemon Go has been one of the most asked questions amongst gamers. Here is all the information needed to catch this Pokemon. Read on.

How to Catch Zamazenta

Niantic has been increasing its Pokeverse count by introducing Pokemons from the various generations of the show. The developers recently addenda a new set of raids for the  Legendary and Mythical Pokémons, Zacian and Zamazenta. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst these augmented reality game fans and they have been asking questions like how to Catch Zamazenta? This is because the developers offer the players an option to catch the Pokemon after participating in an official raid. Here is all the information needed to catch this Mythical Pokemon. Read more about Pokemon Go.

How to Catch Zamazenta in Pokemon Go?

This Pokemon is very popular as it is the mascot for the Pokémon Shield and Sword game. It originates from the Galar region who battled against Eternity. The Warrior Pokémon, Zamazenta has a total of two forms including Hero of Many Battles, and Crowned Sword or Crowned Shield but not in this game. The Pokemon is Legendary-type Pokemon but its characteristics are very similar to a fighting-type Pokemon available in the game. Here is a list of all the Zamazenta Counters and Weaknesses that can be used in this raid. 

Zamazenta Weakness and counters

  • Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic 
  • Rayquaza: Air Slash and HurricaneTornadus: Gust, Hurricane, Air Slash and Hurricane
  • Honchkrow: Peck and Sky AttackMega Charizard: Air Slash and Blast Burn
  • Mega Slowbro: Confusion and Psychic
  • Exeggutor: Confusion and Psychic
  • Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Metagross: Meteor Mash, Zen Headbutt and Psychic
  • Lugia: Extrasensory and Aeroblast
  • Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Drill Peck
  • Yveltal: Gust and Psychic
  • Azelf: Confusion and Future Sight
  • Mewtwo: Confusion, Shadow Ball. and Psystrik
  • Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird and Whip
  • Mega Gengar:  Lick and Psychic
  • Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
  • Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

More about Pokemon Go

Apart from this, the developers of the game recently announced that they are going to permanently increase the minimum distance needed to interact with the real-world locations of Pokéstops and Gym. The limit has now been increased to 80 meters (262 feet) which were initially released back in 2020 after various governments around the globe announced nationwide lockdowns. No other information has been released by Niantic about their popular 2016 release. 

