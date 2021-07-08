How To Change The Name In Battlegrounds Mobile India? Learn How To Use The Rename Card

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been launched for the Indian gaming community after a long wait. They have also added options for players to bring back their banned PUBG Mobile data to their new BGMI game. But after doing this, the players’ username changes to their User ID. Because of this, a number of players have been asking specific questions like How to change the name in Battlegrounds Mobile India? The BGMI User ID can only be changed by using a rename card in the game. This is not a new feature and was a part of the now-banned PUBG Mobile. So to help these players, here are some steps that can be followed to answer the players’ questions like how to change the name in Battlegrounds Mobile India? Read more

How to change the name in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Step 1: The players will need to open the Battlegrounds Mobile India application on their device.

Step 2: Then they need to go into the inventory menu of the game.

Step 3: Then click on an icon that can be found on the right edge of the screen.

Step 4: The try and locate the Rename Card in the menu that was opened.

Step 5: Click on the card and this will open a dialogue box with space to open a new User ID. Keep in mind that the game will show that there’s an error if the username has already been taken by someone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India update

Apart from this, BGMI is currently trying to re-establish itself after a long absence from the Indian gaming scene. They have recently announced a total of two new tournaments and the players are loving it. The first one is their inaugural event that is supposed to take place on July 8th and 9th. The winner of this tournament will get an overall prize of Rs 6 Lakhs. The next tournament complete details are not out yet apart from the small teaser that has just been released. But the makers have confirmed that it is going to be available soon. So there is a possibility there could be two BGMI tournaments back to back thus keep track of these details on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website.