How To Collect Spray Cans In Fortnite? Guide To Spray Cans Location

Season 7 of Fortnite began recently and players all around the world are enjoying the alien invasion that took all over the island. As it turns out, Fortnite week 2 challenges have come out a bit early as they usually arrive on Thursdays, and one of them is to collect spray cans from warehouses. This Fortnite challenge awards the player with 30,000XP and is easy to complete. Read along to find out how to collect spray cans in Fortnite and where are the spray cans in Fortnite.

How to collect spray cans in Fortnite?

Just like collecting any other item in Fortnite, a player can collect the spray cans. They spawn at two locations in the game. For completing the Fortnite week 2 challenge and gaining 30,000XP a player must collect two cans from a total of eight cans in the game. However, a player might confuse the spray cans with other items, which would not count for the quest. A player shall look for white cans with red coloured labels. For the readers wondering where are spray cans in Fortnite, find the answer below.

Where are spray cans in Fortnite?

As stated earlier, the spray cans can be found at two locations in the game, namely Dirty Docks and the garages in Pleasant Park. There are four spray cans at each location, but a player needs only two to complete the quest. At the first spray cans location, spray cans are located in the middle of the warehouse, near the large entrance to the warehouse, next to orange metal sheets and under the stairs on the ground floor between wooden crates.

The garages in Pleasant Park are an easy location to find the spray cans as they are smaller as compared to the warehouse in Dirty Docks. A player can find the spray cans near the blue meta shelves in the main house, besides the wall of an empty garage, in the back of a garage near a red tool trolley and behind a washing machine in one of the garages. Moreover, both the spray cans location are easy to explore and complete one of the Fortnite Week 2 challenges easily.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES