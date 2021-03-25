How To Download Free Fire On PC Or Laptop? Learn The Free Fire Download Process Here

Gaming has been divided into 3 spheres: mobile, console, and PC. These platforms have been divided but share games with each other. PC is the platform that shares games with both platforms more often. This is because if PCs have the right set of requirements, they can run any game. Garena Free Fire is one of the top handheld games at the moment and many players want to learn how to download Free Fire on PC or laptop.

How to download Free Fire on PC or Laptop?

Many players want to play Free Fire on PC even though it is a handheld game. This choice is made for various reasons as many players can play better on a PC than a mobile, or their mobile isn’t up to date to support the game they want to play. For such reasons, players install Free Fire on PC. To install Free Fire on PC the players should first ensure they have the right set of system requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Free Fire on PC below:

Minimum PC Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: any dual-core processor with at least 2GHz frequency

RAM: 2GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

Recommended PC Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-680 / AMD FX 6300 - it's recommended to enable the processor's virtualization feature

RAM: 6GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 5200 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

After all the system requirements have been installed the players should now download Free fire on PC. Here is how the players can download and run the Free Fire application on PC:

Firstly the players should download Garena Free Fire For PC from their website, freefirepc.com

After the application is downloaded the players should extract Garena Free Fire Zip file using Winrar or any other software.

After the extraction is completed the players should install Bluestacks App Player and open it on their Computer. This application is needed to install the Free Fire application on PC.

After it has been opened the players should drag and drop the Garena Free Fire APK in the Bluestacks App Player window to install the application.

After this step, Free Fire will start installing on PC and the players can play the game after the installation process is complete by simply opening the application.

Promo Image Source: KnucklesSgt Twitter