How To Download GTA San Andreas On PC? Checkout This Guide For An Easy Installation

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is a Rockstar North and Rockstar Games action-adventure game released in 2004. It is the seventh instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series and the sequel to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was released in 2002. Continue reading for instructions on how to get this game on your PC.

How to Download GTA San Andreas on PC

To download this game in a legal way (which is how it should always be done), you need to download and install the steam platform, or alternatively purchase and download it from the official Rockstar Games website. Follow the step-by-step tutorial to install GTA San Andreas on PC:

From Rockstar Games Official Website Head over to the official website of Rockstar Games and search for GTA San Andreas On the left-hand side, there will be a panel of BUY NOW under the game title. Click on it. Upon clicking on it, a dropdown menu will show up. Select on PC - Digital This will take you over to another page with the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas game option along with its price. Click on it. Click on the number of copies you want to purchase and then click on - Add to Basket > Proceed to checkout Finish the purchase and you will be able to download the digital copy onto your PC After the download is done, finish the installation and play the game.

From the Steam Game Library Download and install the Steam game platform Sign in to your account through which you purchase the games on Steam Search the store by typing - Grand Theft Auto San Andreas In the results, GTA San Andreas will show up. Click on it. There are two variants here - One is GTA San Andreas and the other one is the GTA: The Trilogy Select the one you wish to purchase and select - Add to Cart Go to your cart and finish the purchase using the mode of payment you are comfortable with. Upon successful purchase the game will be installed automatically and will be ready to play.



System Requirements to Play GTA San Andreas on PC

Minimum: OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor Memory: 256MB of RAM Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better) Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)

Recommended: Processor: Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon XP Processor Memory: 384MB of RAM (the more the better!) Graphics: 128MB (or greater) Video Card (Geforce 6 Series Recommended) Hard Drive: 4.7GB of free hard disk space (full install) Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card (Sound Blaster Auidgy 2 Recommended)



Image Source: Rockstar Games