How To Earn Melee Master Medal In COD Mobile? Here's How To Complete This Razor Sharp Task

COD Mobile Season 4 has arrived and the theme of this season has been set as Spurned and Burned. With the arrival of the new season, the players have to grind once again to move up tiers in an all-new Battle Pass. There are new seasonal events, challenges, quests, skins and so much more that players can immerse themselves in. Many players are having trouble earning certain Medals in COD Mobile. Numerous players have asked how to earn Melee Master Medal in COD Mobile.

How to earn Melee Master Medal in COD Mobile?

There’s a new event in COD Mobile called Razor Sharp. Players can complete the tasks of this event to earn special rewards. One of the Razor Sharp event tasks requires the players to earn the Melee Master Medal in COD Mobile. This medal can be earned in the Battle Royale game mode of the game. To earn the COD Mobile Melee Master medal, the player needs to get 4 kills with a melee weapon in one match. On completing this task and earning the COD Mobile Melee Master Medal, the players will receive a unique Punk Skull Spray and also work towards earning the Sickle in the game.

🗡 So you like to melee your enemies?

🆕 A new melee weapon, Sickle has joined the loadout!



💪 Obtain by completing the Razor Sharp Seasonal Challenge available to play NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/ivc1nATYp0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 9, 2021

How to get Medic Medal in COD Mobile?

In COD Mobile there 86 Medals that a player can earn. Out of these 86 medals, there are 43 that can be earned through the multiplayer mode and 27 that can be earned through the Battle Royale mode. Survival of the Fittest is the ongoing seasonal event in COD mobile and there are certain tasks that players need to complete to reap the rewards of this event. One of the tasks that players need to complete is to earn a Medic Medal in the Battle Royale Mode of COD Mobile. The Medic BR Medal can be earned by restoring 200HP during a Battle Royale match. Earning the Medic BR Medal will complete one of the missions for the Survival of the Fittest event and the players will be rewarded with an ATV Skin and some Battle Pass XP.

How to get Floater Medal in COD Mobile?

The Survival of the Fittest event has been introduced with the latest COD Mobile Seasonal Update. This event will provide the player with tasks that they can complete to unlock rare cosmetics, battle pass XP, and more. The second task of the Survival of the Fittest event requires the players to earn a Floater Medal in Battle Royale. To reach the second task, the players will have to complete the first task of the event which is to survive for 25 minutes in a battle royale. After completing that the players can try and earn the Floater Medal and finish the second task of the event. To earn the Floater Medal, the players will have to swim for 500m in the Battle Royal game mode. Once that is done, the task will be completed and the medal will show up in the Medal Display page of the game. Completing this task will provide the players with Clown – Carrion Camo and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

