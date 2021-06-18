How To Enable 120fps On PS5 Warzone? 120Hz Update For Warzone PS5 Has Arrived

The next-gen of consoles has arrived and with that, a new era of gaming is beginning. Due to advancements in technology in the gaming sphere, players can play their game at the highest frame rate available, without suffering from any frame rate drops. A higher frame rate increases the fluidity and enhances the visuals of the game. Warzone has a feature for the PS5 where the players can increase the frame rate to 120fps. Players wish to learn how to enable 120fps on PS5 Warzone.

How to enable 120fps on PS5 Warzone?

Warzone 120fps on PS5 is finally a reality, the 120fps capability for Warzone has been available for Xbox Series X for quite some time now but has just entered the PS5 world through the Warzone Season 4 Update. Many players have been asking what fps will Warzone Season 4 run on PS5 and the answer is not as direct as expected. It is true that support for Warzone 120fps on PS5 has been added, but there is a prerequisite to that. The developers have mentioned that the PS5 players will need an HDMI 2.1 cord to enable 120fps on PS5. After installing the HDMI 2.1 cord the players can change the settings on the PS5 for it to run 120fps on Warzone. Check out how to change the video settings on the PS5 below:

First, the players should open the system settings of the PS5.

Then they are supposed to select Screen and Video and then choose Video Output in that option.

Then the players should choose the option Enable 120Hz Output to Automatic.

Then the user should access the Saved Data option from the main settings menu.

From the options available the players should choose Game/App Settings.

From the options available options, the players should change the Game Presets to Performance mode.

Assault Rifle Golf in Warzone

The Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes are massive, the whole collection of weapons has been subjected to buffs and nerfs and certain tweaks here and there. The Assault Rifle Golf or also known as FN Scar-17 has received a buff during this Season 4 Update. The Warzone Season 4 patch notes outlined the changes made to the Assault Rifle Golf and the developers also left a note for the change they made. Check out the changes in Assault Rifle Golf and the developer’s note below:

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

We would like to avoid increasing the power level of a weapon to a point where we would need to reduce it shortly after in the following balance overhaul. With that being said, the Assault Rifle Golf (MW) may soon see another power increase in the near future, but we think an improvement to its average time-to-kill is a good place to start.

IMAGE: TREYARCH TWITTER