How To Evolve Aerodactyl In Pokemon Go? Does This Prehistoric Pokemon Have Any Evolutions?

Aerodactyl is a Rock, Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region and this Pokemon has previously been Raid Boss in Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon Go. So how to evolve Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go? Does Aerodactly have any evolutions? Continue reading the article to find out the answers to these questions as of the latest Pokemon Go update.
Pokemon Go Aerodactyl Evolution
There are no evolutions to this prehistoric Pokemon but you can get a shiny Aerodactyl, although it's very rare to come across a shiny variant. Aerodactyl is a Rock & Flying Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, Steel, Water and Electric moves. Aerodactyl's strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Rock Slide and it has a Max CP of 2,783. The Pokedex says that The Pokémon Aerodactyl hails from the dinosaur age. It was regenerated using amber-derived genetic material. In ancient times, it was thought to be the king of the skies.
Aerodactyl Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 221
- It has a base defence of 159
- It has base stamina of 190
- The Category of this Pokemon is Prehistoric and Non-legendary
- It is a Generation 1 Pokemon
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,193
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,590
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,386
- Max CP at Level 40 is 2,783
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,988
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,585
- Max HP at Level 40 is 162
- It reaches a height of 1.8m
- It reaches a weight of 59kg
- The base capture rate is 20%
- The base flee rate is 9%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75
Aerodactyl Best Movesets
- Rock Throw + Rock Slide - DPS => 14.80
- Rock Throw + Hyper Beam - DPS => 14.11
- Steel Wing + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.94
- Rock Throw + Earth Power - DPS => 13.74
- Bite + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.65
- Rock Throw + Iron Head - DPS => 13.41
- Steel Wing + Hyper Beam - DPS => 13.35
- Steel Wing + Earth Power - DPS => 12.98
IMAGE: Nintendo