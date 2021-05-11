How To Evolve Aerodactyl In Pokemon Go? Does This Prehistoric Pokemon Have Any Evolutions?

Aerodactyl is a Rock, Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region and this Pokemon has previously been Raid Boss in Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon Go. So how to evolve Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go? Does Aerodactly have any evolutions? Continue reading the article to find out the answers to these questions as of the latest Pokemon Go update.

Pokemon Go Aerodactyl Evolution

There are no evolutions to this prehistoric Pokemon but you can get a shiny Aerodactyl, although it's very rare to come across a shiny variant. Aerodactyl is a Rock & Flying Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, Steel, Water and Electric moves. Aerodactyl's strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Rock Slide and it has a Max CP of 2,783. The Pokedex says that The Pokémon Aerodactyl hails from the dinosaur age. It was regenerated using amber-derived genetic material. In ancient times, it was thought to be the king of the skies.

Aerodactyl Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 221

It has a base defence of 159

It has base stamina of 190

The Category of this Pokemon is Prehistoric and Non-legendary

It is a Generation 1 Pokemon

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,193

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,590

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,386

Max CP at Level 40 is 2,783

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 1,988

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,585

Max HP at Level 40 is 162

It reaches a height of 1.8m

It reaches a weight of 59kg

The base capture rate is 20%

The base flee rate is 9%

Required Buddy walk distance is 5 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 75000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 75

Aerodactyl Best Movesets

Rock Throw + Rock Slide - DPS => 14.80

Rock Throw + Hyper Beam - DPS => 14.11

Steel Wing + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.94

Rock Throw + Earth Power - DPS => 13.74

Bite + Rock Slide - DPS => 13.65

Rock Throw + Iron Head - DPS => 13.41

Steel Wing + Hyper Beam - DPS => 13.35

Steel Wing + Earth Power - DPS => 12.98

