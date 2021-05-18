How To Evolve Alolan Rattata In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

There are many dark type Pokemon released in Pokemon Go and Alolan Rattata is one of the powerful ones in the game. Its players keep coming back for more thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Alolan Rattata, how to evolve Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Alolan Rattata

Alolan Rattata is a Dark & Normal type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug moves. The best moveset for Alolan Rattata is Quick Attack and Hyper Fang. It has a Max CP of 734. Alolan Rattata eventually evolves into Alolan Raticate. The Poke description of Alolan Rattata states that the Alolan Rattata is cautious in the extreme. Even while it is asleep, it constantly listens by moving its ears around. It is not picky about where it lives. It will make its nest anywhere. In the next section, we will have a look at how to evolve Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go.

How to evolve Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go?

Evolving Alolan Rattata in Pokemon Go is pretty easy. In fact, you can use the old method to do it successfully. You need to have 25 Alolan Rattata candy to evolve this Pokemon to Alolan Raticate. Very simple to complete!

The biological details of Alolan Rattata

Alolan Rattata is a small, quadrupedal rodent Pokémon. It has dark fur with a cream-coloured face, paws, and underbelly. It has narrow eyes containing white sclera and pupil with red irises, rounded ears with cream-coloured insides, and a single whisker on each cheek. Its long tail is tightly curled at the end. Its most notable feature is its large teeth. Like most rodents, its teeth grow continuously throughout its life and must be worn down by gnawing. A female Alolan Rattata will have shorter whiskers and lighter fur. Alolan Rattata can live wherever it can find food, which it searches for most of the day. Thanks to its sharp fangs, it is able to chew on nearly anything. When it is threatened, Alolan Rattata can deliver a powerful bite. Its large teeth are also useful when using its former signature moves, Hyper Fang and Super Fang. Alolan Rattata constantly keeps their ears up and will immediately scurry away from the slightest sound. Furret is the natural predator of Alolan Rattata. Its hardiness lets it live in many environments, although it mainly lives on plains and savannas. Because it reproduces so quickly, a pair of Alolan Rattata can quickly colonize an area.

